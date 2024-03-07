Noah Hanifin Extension With Golden Knights In Works

The Vegas Golden Knights made headlines this week making multiple splashes on the trade market. First, they acquired Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals for draft picks. Second, they went out and acquired Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames. Both moves set up the Golden Knights to be one of the strongest teams heading into the postseason. While Hanifin is a pending unrestricted free agent, it seems like a long-term extension is coming down the pipe sooner rather than later.
Noah Hanifin is 27 years old, a left-shot defender, and is from Boston, Massachusetts. He adds stability to an already star-studded blue line with the Golden Knights. This season with the Flames, he has scored 11 goals and added 24 assists for 35 points through 61 games. His two-way game is strong, and there is no surprise a contending team like the Golden Knights traded for him.
Noah Hanifin A Huge Addition to Golden Knights
Through 659 games split between the Flames and Carolina Hurricanes, Hanifin has scored 60 goals and added 214 assists for 274 points. This comes out to a 0.42 points-per-game average over his nine-year career so far. He is a former first-round pick of the Hurricanes at fifth overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In his draft year, Hanifin played in the NCAA with Boston College. He scored five goals and added 18 assists for 23 points through 37 games in his first and only NCAA season.
If Kevin Weekes’ report is true, then Hanifin would become the third-highest-paid player on the team and second-highest-paid defender. He is a solid defender and is someone worth the price they paid. However, locking him up long-term could be risky as he ages into his mid-30s. For the Golden Knights’ sake, hopefully, he doesn’t decline at a rapid pace.
Next: Panthers Sign Gustav Forsling to 8-Year Extension
More News
-
News/ 7 mins ago
Kraken Sign Forward Jordan Eberle to a Contract Extension
The Seattle Kraken have signed Jordan Eberle to a contract extension. It's a two-year...
-
NHL News/ 25 mins ago
Tyler Toffoli Traded to the Winnipeg Jets in Deadline Deal
Devils' forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Winnipeg Jets on the final...
-
News/ 14 hours ago
Sharks Trade Anthony Duclair to the Tampa Bay Lightning
The San Jose Sharks have traded Anthony Duclair to the Tampa Bay Lightning in...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 17 hours ago
Jake Guentzel Being Traded to Hurricanes in Major Deadline Deal
Star forward from the Pittsburgh Penguins Jake Guentzel is reportedly being traded to the...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 19 hours ago
Avalanche Acquire Trenin From Predators in Trade
The Avalanche just acquired Yakov Trenin from the Predators. Both teams receive prospects and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Make Roster Moves, Jordan Eberle on Trade Deadline Radar
The Edmonton Oilers aren't finished with their work at this season's trade deadline and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Martin Pospisil of Flames Suspended After Controversial Collision
Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil has Been suspended three games after his hit on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers, Ducks, and Lightning Deal Leaves Room for Another Trade
The Edmonton Oilers pulled off a savvy deal with the Anaheim Ducks, but GM...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Ducks Trade Henrique and Carrick to the Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Chasing Guentzel Trade, Flipping Newly-Acquired Top Star
The Vancouver Canucks are considering flipping newly acquired center Elias Lindholm to trade for...