Panthers Sign Gustav Forsling to 8-Year Extension

In a move that solidifies a commitment to key players and secures a big piece of the blue line for the next eight years, the Florida Panthers have announced an impressive eight-year contract extension for defenseman Gustav Forsling. The signing, confirmed by Elliotte Friedman, comes with a reported average annual value (AAV) of $5.75 million, totaling $46 million. Forsling, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, has proven to be a crucial asset for the Panthers.
Forsling is a mobile and dynamic two-way defenseman. Hailing from Linkoping, Sweden, he is known for his shooting skills and ability to accumulate primary assists. His efficiency in the defensive zone, particularly in defending against rushes, has further solidified his role as a cornerstone player for the team.
General Manager Bill Zito announced the extension, emphasizing Forsling’s significant impact on the team. He’s become a legitimate No. 1 and is being paid just under that. This has to be seen as a win for the Panthers. Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic broke the fact it was a $5.75 million per season deal.
Forsling Signing Adds to Panthers Busy Deadline Week
In addition to Forsling, the Panthers secured winger Jonah Gadjovich with a two-year extension, as revealed by Zito. The deal is for $775K per season. Gadjovich, at 25 years old and in his first season with Florida, has contributed two goals and two assists in 32 games during the 2023-24 season. Having previously played for the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks, Gadjovich brings a valuable blend of experience and skill to the Panthers’ forward lines.
The extended contracts for Forsling and Gadjovich will help the Panthers build on their recent success and maintain a competitive edge in the NHL. These were tidy pieces of business by the organization.
