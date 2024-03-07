Flames Trade Noah Hanifin to Golden Knights, Extension in Works

One of the biggest names included in this year’s NHL Trade Deadline has officially been claimed off the market as the Calgary Flames have sent defenseman Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Full trade: To Vegas: Noah Hanifin (75% retained)

To Flames: A conditional 2025 1st Rd Pick (Vegas can still trade the pick at this season’s deadline and then that pick becomes a 2026 first if so), Daniil Miromanov, a conditional 3rd Rd Pick (3rd upgrades to 2nd if VGK wins one round in ‘24)

To Flyers: a 2024 5th Rd Pick

As part of the deal, the Flyers sent the rights to reserve list player Mikhail Vorobyov to the Golden Knights to complete the deal on paper. Vorobyov had 41 points in 61 games in KHL this season and actually played in 35 NHL games with the Flyers. Vegas controls Vorobyov’s rights through June 30.

???? TRADE DETAILS ????



To Vegas: Noah Hanifin

To Calgary: Daniil Miromanov, a 1st round pick & a conditional 3rd round pick

To Philadelphia: VGK’s 2024 5th round pickhttps://t.co/m6ig6SsIAZ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 7, 2024

Hanifin has been included in trade rumors all season. Those rumors only intensified when reporters noted Hanifin would not be signing an extension in Calgary. The Flames tried to keep in the fold, but he had intentions of heading to the free agency market. It was said he wanted to sign with a U.S.-based team.

Tampa Bay was rumored to be the favorite, but Vegas (as they often do) came out of nowhere to make a play. Friedman caught wind of the trade live on NHL Network, with insider Kevin Weekes quoting TSN’s Darren Dreger as having noted the trade was going down.

Hanifin Vegas Golden Knights trade

The Flames were seen to have the two best defensemen available at the deadline in Hanifin and Chris Tanev. With Tanev already being traded to Dallas earlier last week, all eyes were on Hanifin’s inevitable move and what kind of return he would fetch back.

Golden Knights’ Addition of Hanifin Gives Them a Stacked Blue Line

It was also reported that Hanifin seemed to have some preferences on where his next playing destination would be, as the Boston native was set on returning to America in hopes of securing a long-term extension. One of the teams Hanifin had high on his list was the Lightning, with the Bruins also linked repeatedly throughout the season.

However, Hanifin will now be heading to Vegas as they look to make a statement run in this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs. Adding a defenseman like Hanifin only strengthens their blue-line depth which has proven to work wonders during playoff hockey where injuries are common. Hanifin also can contribute offensively as he’s scored a career-high of 11 goals and has 35 points in 60 games. The Golden Knights are adding a defenseman in the middle of his prime and with exceptional hockey IQ.

The Golden Knight’s d-core now consists of Hanifin, Alex Pietrangelo, Brayden McNabb, Shea Theodore, Alec Martinez, and Zach Whitecloud.

Next: Sabres Trade Casey Mittelstadt to Avalanche for Bowen Byram