Who Is Daniil Miromanov, The Newest Calgary Flames Defender?

Trade deadline season is officially upon us. While the deadline doesn’t come until March 8th, teams decided to get active just two days before. Arguably the biggest trade of the day, was Noah Hanifin being shipped to the Vegas Golden Knights. While the deal is massive and helps bolster the Golden Knights’ blue line, one player the Calgary Flames received in return was defenceman Daniil Miromanov.

A few hours later, Miromanov agreed to a two-year extension with the Flames with a $1.25 annual average salary.

Daniil Miromanov agrees to two year NHL contract extension with Calgary #Flames #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/6FdgzD5ug3 — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) March 7, 2024

The Flames have officially gone full selling mode at this season’s deadline. They have opted to move Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and now Hanifin. They have brought in several strong assets and have big hopes for their future. Andrei Kuzmenko was the main piece of the Lindholm deal and he has fit in nicely with the Flames.

Who Is Daniil Miromanov?

Miromanov is a 26-year-old right-shot defender from Moscow, Russia. He joined the Golden Knights organization in the 2020-21 season, starting in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Henderson Silver Knights. In six games, he had no points. Before coming over to North America, Miromanov played in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with HK Sochi. In 58 games with Sochi, he scored 10 goals and added 19 assists for 29 points.

Since then, he has split his career between the AHL and NHL. In 95 AHL games, he has scored 21 goals and added 47 assists for 68 points. In 29 NHL games, he has scored two goals and added five assists for seven points. Going to the Flames gives Miromanov a fresh start and a new opportunity to establish himself at the NHL level.

Daniil Miromanov Flames trade

Miromanov is a solid two-way defender who, if he can transfer his offensive game to the NHL, could be a strong depth piece for the Flames. He is a really good pickup in return for Hanifin, and Flames fans should be excited for his future. He projects to be a strong bottom-four defenceman.

The Flames had to make some changes this season after a rough start. Miromanov adds depth to the Flames’ organization and gives them some internal competition heading into next season. On top of that, Miromanov has a strong chance of making the Flames’ opening night roster.

Next: Rangers Add Alex Wennberg from Kraken, With Odd Trade Condition