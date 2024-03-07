Who Is Daniil Miromanov, The Newest Calgary Flames Defender?

Trade deadline season is officially upon us. While the deadline doesn’t come until March 8th, teams decided to get active just two days before. Arguably the biggest trade of the day, was Noah Hanifin being shipped to the Vegas Golden Knights. While the deal is massive and helps bolster the Golden Knights’ blue line, one player the Calgary Flames received in return was defenceman Daniil Miromanov.
A few hours later, Miromanov agreed to a two-year extension with the Flames with a $1.25 annual average salary.
The Flames have officially gone full selling mode at this season’s deadline. They have opted to move Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and now Hanifin. They have brought in several strong assets and have big hopes for their future. Andrei Kuzmenko was the main piece of the Lindholm deal and he has fit in nicely with the Flames.
Who Is Daniil Miromanov?
Miromanov is a 26-year-old right-shot defender from Moscow, Russia. He joined the Golden Knights organization in the 2020-21 season, starting in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Henderson Silver Knights. In six games, he had no points. Before coming over to North America, Miromanov played in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with HK Sochi. In 58 games with Sochi, he scored 10 goals and added 19 assists for 29 points.
Since then, he has split his career between the AHL and NHL. In 95 AHL games, he has scored 21 goals and added 47 assists for 68 points. In 29 NHL games, he has scored two goals and added five assists for seven points. Going to the Flames gives Miromanov a fresh start and a new opportunity to establish himself at the NHL level.
Miromanov is a solid two-way defender who, if he can transfer his offensive game to the NHL, could be a strong depth piece for the Flames. He is a really good pickup in return for Hanifin, and Flames fans should be excited for his future. He projects to be a strong bottom-four defenceman.
The Flames had to make some changes this season after a rough start. Miromanov adds depth to the Flames’ organization and gives them some internal competition heading into next season. On top of that, Miromanov has a strong chance of making the Flames’ opening night roster.
Next: Rangers Add Alex Wennberg from Kraken, With Odd Trade Condition
More News
-
News/ 8 mins ago
Kraken Sign Forward Jordan Eberle to a Contract Extension
The Seattle Kraken have signed Jordan Eberle to a contract extension. It's a two-year...
-
NHL News/ 26 mins ago
Tyler Toffoli Traded to the Winnipeg Jets in Deadline Deal
Devils' forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Winnipeg Jets on the final...
-
News/ 14 hours ago
Sharks Trade Anthony Duclair to the Tampa Bay Lightning
The San Jose Sharks have traded Anthony Duclair to the Tampa Bay Lightning in...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 17 hours ago
Jake Guentzel Being Traded to Hurricanes in Major Deadline Deal
Star forward from the Pittsburgh Penguins Jake Guentzel is reportedly being traded to the...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 19 hours ago
Avalanche Acquire Trenin From Predators in Trade
The Avalanche just acquired Yakov Trenin from the Predators. Both teams receive prospects and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Make Roster Moves, Jordan Eberle on Trade Deadline Radar
The Edmonton Oilers aren't finished with their work at this season's trade deadline and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Martin Pospisil of Flames Suspended After Controversial Collision
Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil has Been suspended three games after his hit on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers, Ducks, and Lightning Deal Leaves Room for Another Trade
The Edmonton Oilers pulled off a savvy deal with the Anaheim Ducks, but GM...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Ducks Trade Henrique and Carrick to the Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Chasing Guentzel Trade, Flipping Newly-Acquired Top Star
The Vancouver Canucks are considering flipping newly acquired center Elias Lindholm to trade for...