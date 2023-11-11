Nikita Zadorov Would “Welcome a Trade” to Maple Leafs

In a surprising bit of news following the Calgary Flames’ loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, ESPN analyst and NHL insider Kevin Weekes has reported that Nikita Zadorov has officially requested a trade from the Calgary Flames. It was a move conveyed through his agent Dan Milstein, who was making remarks about Zadorov’s ice time during the game on Friday night.

Following the report, NHL insiders are now reporting that the Maple Leafs are interested and Zadorov is also interested in Toronto. Chris Johnston tweeted, “With Nikita Zadorov looking to be traded out of Calgary, word is the pending UFA defenceman would welcome a move to Toronto.”

Pierre LeBrun corroborated Weekes’ report, emphasizing that Zadorov’s camp, led by agent Dan Milstein, is hoping for a swift resolution to the situation. Milstein took to social media to address Zadorov’s ice time during the game, and it’s intriguing that Milstein is making this known just as Zadorov scored a goal and laid in a huge hit against a team that likely has interest in him. Milstein shared a video of a powerful hit the defenseman delivered to Tyler Bertuzzi and hinted at his imminent departure.

Maple Leafs Reported Interest Has Been Confirmed

Interestingly, Weekes reported earlier in the week that the Toronto Maple Leafs had initiated contact with the Flames regarding a potential trade for Zadorov even before the formal trade request. Although the Flames were initially hesitant, the situation has taken a new turn.

Zadorov emerges as an ideal fit for Toronto, possessing the necessary physical attributes that align with the Leafs’ needs. Moreover, Zadorov shares a pre-existing relationship with Brad Treliving from Treliving’s tenure as the Flames’ GM.

The Leafs find themselves in a defensive predicament with Timothy Liljegren sidelined due to a groin injury and Conor Timmins nursing a lower-body ailment. Compounding these absences, John Klingberg, the team’s major defensive acquisition in the off-season, is grappling with defensive struggles this season. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said that Klingberg is also dealing with an injury.

Zadorov, 28, has a goal and four assists in 12 games this season.

