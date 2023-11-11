Mysteriously Injured Klingberg In, Reaves Out for Maple Leafs

According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, John Klingberg is back in for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night as they take on the Vancouver Canucks. Pulled from the lineup Friday, head coach Sheldon Keefe said the defenseman was dealing with some things and noted that he had been for some time. Most insiders believed this was the coach “getting out ahead’ of questions about a Klingberg demotion, and his return to the lineup seems to demonstrate that’s exactly what he was doing.
Klingberg’s performance has become a focal point of scrutiny, prompting a rare consensus among the typically divided fanbase in Toronto. While others on the roster have also struggled, he had become the “whipping boy,” and, for the first time in Leafs history, fans appear unanimously concerned about Klingberg’s current ability to contribute effectively to the team.
Simon Benoit will sit out as Klingberg is reinserted back into the lineup.
Another Struggling Maple Leafs Player Sits
The Maple Leafs are making some other lineup changes as well. Sheldon Keefe says Bobby McMann in for Ryan Reaves. McMann is coming up from the Toronto Marlies to play. Reaves was skating with the injured players this morning. In six games with the Marlies this season, McMann has two goals and one assist.
In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs have loaned forward Pontus Holmberg back to the Marlies.
