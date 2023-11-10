It is being reported that Toronto Maple Leafs, defenseman John Klingberg finds himself sidelined due to injury, as confirmed by head coach Sheldon Keefe. To fill the void in tonight’s lineup, the returning Jake McCabe will step in for Klingberg. The nature of Klingberg’s struggles this season, whether attributed to an unspecified physical injury, adapting to a new system, or simply a slump in performance, has become a topic of widespread discussion.
According to Elliotte Friedman, Keefe was quick to address the situation, emphasizing that Klingberg is “working through some things.” The scrutiny surrounding Klingberg has reached a point where the usually divided fanbase has collectively expressed concerns about his current ability to contribute effectively to the team. Kevin Hayes, discussing the situation on TSN OverDrive, noted the long-standing history in Toronto of designating a “whipping boy,” and for the first time in Leafs history, fans seem to be in unanimous agreement that Klingberg may not be fit to play at the moment.
Remarkably, Klingberg has found himself trailing behind William Lagesson and Simon Benoit, even falling short of a seventh position on the depth chart. The decision to scratch him in favor of Lagesson and Benoit, particularly with Timothy Liljegren sidelined, speaks volumes about the challenges Klingberg is currently facing.
How Will the Leafs Fare Without Klingberg in the Lineup?
Amidst these challenges, there’s a silver lining in the form of Morgan Rielly, whose defensive prowess this season has garnered positive attention. With Klingberg out, there’s anticipation to see how Rielly will fare with increased offensive responsibilities in the upcoming game. Most believe he will be just fine and if the Leafs start to win hockey games, Klingberg’s stay in Toronto may be short lived.
The sense is that he will eventually find his way back into the lineup and that the 13-game runway he was given wasn’t long enough. At the same time, the Leafs are trying to win hockey games and if Klingberg is directly contributing to the opposite happening, his leash won’t be long.
Next: Maple Leafs “For a Fact” Talked Trade with Flames for Defenseman
