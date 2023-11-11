Agent Calls Out Flames, Nikita Zadorov Requests a Trade

ESPN analyst and NHL insider Kevin Weekes is reporting that Nikita Zadorov has requested a trade from the Calgary Flames through his agent Dan Milstein. Weekes noted that the request came following the Flames shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night.

Pierre LeBrun confirmed Kevin Weeke’s report, noting: “Source confirms this is the case, so let’s see where this goes. Believe his camp led by agent Dan Milstein hoping for a quick resolution.” Milstein was on socila media talking about Zadorov’s ice time during the game. He posted a video of a huge hit Zadorov laid on Tyler Bertuzzi. When a fan asked if the Flames could keep him, he said, “I don’t think so. Not when the best D barely gets the ice time…” He played 15:33 of ice time in the loss.

Immediately after the news was shared on social media, fans from teams league wide said their respective clubs would be interested in Zadorov. He’s a big, physical defender on a reasonable contract. At $3.75 million and a pending UFA, he will have value.

The Maple Leafs themselves were already reportedly reaching out to Calgary about a trade. The Flames just weren’t ready to make the move. Zadorov is an ideal match for Toronto, possessing both the right personality for the market, the grit the team is looking for, and the physical attributes the Leafs actually need. Additionally, his established relationship with Brad Treliving during Treliving’s time as the Flames’ GM. Chris Johnston reports, “With Nikita Zadorov looking to be traded out of Calgary, word is the pending UFA defenceman would welcome a move to Toronto.”

If this marks the beginning of a rebuild in Calgary, it makes sense that the deal should get done. The Flames should be able to fetch a decent return considering how many teams will likely check in on the price.

