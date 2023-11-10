When it comes to NHL trades, the dynamics have shifted. Deals between teams don’t work the same way they did 30 years ago, where taking on salary caps were part of the transaction or cash changed hands. Sure, financial considerations still play a pivotal role, but hockey clubs can’t move players for money beyond a ceiling on retained salary.

With that in mind, traditionally, dealing away the best player often means losing the trade. But in Edmonton, where frustration looms over continued losses, questions arise about the possibility of a desperation deal. Specifically, early chatter has surfaced about whether the Oilers should contemplate a significant move involving Leon Draisaitl.

As the Oilers navigate a challenging road trip, the whispers of a potential blockbuster trade intensify. There is nothing official when it comes to Draisaitl specifically, but as insiders look at what players hold real value from the Oilers around the NHL, and examine what player(s) could also fetch the Oilers what they need to turn things around, Draisaitl’s name stands out. While on paper, any trade involving a player of Draisaitl’s caliber might seem like a loss for the Oilers, the pressing question is whether they find themselves at a crossroads, necessitating a monumental move to address underlying issues.

Historically, debates have raged against trading either Draisaitl or Connor McDavid. The cautionary tale often cited is the Eric Lindros trade, where a team trading the best player emerged victorious. However, the monumental return the Lindros trade yielded for the Philadelphia Flyers seems far-fetched for the Oilers in the current scenario.

The Eric Lindros Deal Isn’t a Comparable

Folks have looked back at that Lindros deal –the last time where the best player was moved resulted in a win for that team — and cited that Edmonton could win a trade. Sure, if the Oilers could get a top-line center, a starting goalie, two top-six forwards, a top-four defenseman, a depth forward and two firsts, they should absolutely make that trade.

But, that isn’t happening. Not just because no team would do it, but because no team would be allowed.

The Flyers ended up trading Peter Forsberg, Ron Hextall, Mike Ricci, Kerry Huffman, Steve Duchesne, $15 million in cash, 1993 first round pick (Jocelyn Thibault), future considerations (Chris Simon and 1994 first round pick (Nolan Baumgartner)).

What Would a Trade Have to Look Like?

ESPN’s John Buccigross recently proposed a major trade scenario involving the Oilers and the Boston Bruins, sparking intrigue among fans. The hypothetical deal suggested sending Draisaitl and Warren Foegele to the Bruins in exchange for Linus Ullmark, Jake DeBrusk, Matthew Poitras, Fabian Lysell, and a 2026 first-round pick. While the proposal gained traction on social media, the likelihood of such a trade remains slim, and fan opinions are divided.

The challenge for the Oilers lies in finding a return that elevates the team’s overall dynamics. Opting for an elite defenseman and a goaltender could potentially reshape the team’s identity, but the key is securing players with favorable contracts. The financial flexibility gained from a trade must position the Oilers for future adjustments, ensuring the team can adapt as needed.

This Is a Trying Time for the Oilers

In the midst of uncertainty, the Oilers face a critical decision. The trade winds may blow, but the challenge is to navigate through a sea of options and find a path that not only addresses immediate concerns but also sets the foundation for a more successful future. No one expected the Oilers to be this bad. That they are, it’s shocking.

As discussions swirl around who might go, including Draisaitl’s potential departure, the Oilers must carefully weigh the risks and rewards to ensure any trade contributes to the team’s long-term success. There is very good chance the Oilers lose any deal involving Leon. The stakes are extremely high, and once you make the move, you really can’t take it back.

