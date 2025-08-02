NHL Weekend Rumors: Penguins Trades, Oilers Contracts, Robertson Deal

As the NHL offseason calendar turns to August, trade chatter and contract negotiations continue to dominate headlines. In this weekend’s NHL rumors report, we focus on the Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Pittsburgh Penguins lead the way on trade rumors, which include Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell, and Bryan Rust. In Edmonton, the Oilers are reportedly preparing a long-term offer for defenseman Jake Walman, and while there’s no firm update on Connor McDavid’s future. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs avoided arbitration with Nick Robertson, but questions remain about whether a trade is still on the table.

Latest on the Penguins and Their Trade Pieces

Trade chatter surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins continues to intensify, particularly when it comes to veterans Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, and defenseman Erik Karlsson. According to The Athletic’s Josh Yohe, GM Kyle Dubas is reluctant to offload Rust and Rakell “for peanuts,” even as he’s been clear about wanting to go younger next season. Still, Yohe writes, “I’d be surprised if both players are on the opening night roster.”

Rickard Rakell Penguins NHL trade talk

That uncertainty extends to Karlsson. Yohe notes that while the Penguins are open to retaining part of Karlsson’s cap hit to facilitate a trade, the market for him is “complicated” and that his value “varies widely” depending on who you ask.

One of the few teams speculatively linked to Karlsson is the Carolina Hurricanes. On Bleacher Report, Frank Seravalli commented, “Could the Hurricanes be a fit? Yeah, I could see that.” However, Seravalli questioned how much of an upgrade Karlsson at $7.5 million would be over someone like Shayne Gostisbehere at a cheaper rate. Beyond Carolina, Seravalli says it’s hard to find many logical fits, especially with Karlsson insistent on going to a contender.

Jake Walman Extension and McDavid Contract Buzz in Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly exploring a long-term extension for defenseman Jake Walman. Originally hinted at by Oilers Nation’s Tyler Yaremchuk, the rumor gained steam when team insider Bob Stauffer also suggested an eight-year offer might be in the works.

Walman, 29, has one year remaining at $3.4 million and could command a much higher salary if he reaches free agency next summer. Edmonton, according to Stauffer, may aim to use their exclusive right to offer an eight-year term—under current CBA rules—as a way to lock in Walman long-term at a manageable average annual value (AAV).

GM Stan Bowman wouldn’t confirm numbers but said he’s “hopeful” a deal can be reached in the next six weeks.

Meanwhile, fans hoping for news on a Connor McDavid extension may have to wait a bit longer. Bowman said there haven’t been “detailed conversations yet” but added that early talks have been “encouraging” and that more formal discussions are expected soon.

Is Nick Robertson Safe From a Trade?

The Toronto Maple Leafs avoided arbitration with forward Nick Robertson by agreeing to a one-year, $1.825 million contract on Saturday morning. The deal wraps up the NHL’s arbitration schedule for the offseason—but it doesn’t remove Robertson from trade speculation.

While the extension shows some level of commitment from the Leafs, it’s only a one-year deal, and it’s worth remembering Robertson has previously requested a trade. His frustration with limited ice time and healthy scratches has been well-documented, even though he scored a respectable 15 goals in 69 games last season.

On the positive side, the one-year deal gives Robertson another chance to prove he belongs in the top nine—and to boost his trade value perhaps if things don’t work out.

Next: Bruins Linked to Mammoth Forward as Potential Trade Target

