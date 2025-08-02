Maple Leafs Make Smart Deal, Re-Sign Nick Robertson

Toronto and Nick Robertson have settled their contract dispute ahead of Sunday’s scheduled hearing, finding common ground on a new deal that will pay the forward $1.825 million for the upcoming season. With the agreement, all NHL arbitration is done, and no teams or players had to go through an arbitrator to finalize an extension.

Robertson, 23, played 69 games for the Maple Leafs in 2024-25, tallying 15 goals and seven assists. He added a goal and an assist in three playoff games. Over his 156-game NHL career, all with Toronto, he has 56 points (32 goals, 24 assists) and 3 points in 13 playoff appearances.

This is a good deal for the organization as Robertson, who has struggled with consistency and finding a regular role on the team, has the potential to play every day in the team’s top nine. David Alter of The Hockey News writes, “By settling, Nick Robertson gets a one-year deal; the Leafs could have asked for two years in arbitration, getting more control. But slanting to the higher side of AAV for a one-year allows the player to bet on himself again.”

Maple Leafs and Robertson Avoid Unnecessary Drama

Robertson was seeking $2.25 million, and the team was offering $1.2 million. The $1.05 million gap seemed too small to justify the risk of a hearing, which likely would have strained relations with the 23-year-old winger. A common ground at a $1.825 million midpoint doesn’t hurt the Leafs’ cap and he’s tradeable if things don’t work out.

Given Robertson’s 15 goals last season and higher ceiling than he’s shown in Toronto, this deal makes sense. With star forward Mitch Marner leaving the Leafs for the Vegas Golden Knights this summer, the team will need players like Robertson to step up and help fill the gap by committee. Toronto is counting on Robertson, along with Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy, and others.

According to Puckpedia.com, the new extension means the Maple Leafs have $1,9 million in available cap space based on a roster of 24 players.

