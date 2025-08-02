More Signs Point to Oilers Eyeing Unique Deal for Jake Walman

Evidence continues to mount that the Edmonton Oilers may be preparing an eight-year contract offer for defenseman Jake Walman. First mentioned by Tyler Yaremchuk of Oilers Nation in a podcast, the closest insider to the Oilers is now also commenting on the theory, suggesting it’s a real possibility.

Oilers insider Bob Stauffer recently added to the extension speculation surrounding Walman. The color man for the Oilers radio broadcasts and host of the extremely popular daily show Oilers Now is about as plugged in as it gets. When he talks about a theory, it’s often because he’s heard whispers from within the organization.

Why an Eight-Year Offer for Walman?

Stauffer noted that only the Oilers can offer an eight-year extension before free agency—an advantage they could use to their benefit under the current CBA. GM Stan Bowman didn’t confirm specific numbers but acknowledged preliminary talks with Walman’s camp and said he’s “hopeful” something can get done in the next six weeks.

Jake Walman Sharks Oilers trade

From Edmonton’s standpoint, there’s logic in stretching a deal to eight years. Walman, 29, is entering his final season under a $3.4 million cap hit and is coming off an impressive playoff run. If they were to sign him to, say, an eight-year, $50 million deal ($6.25 million AAV), it would offer long-term cost certainty and avoid paying a potential $7.5–8 million AAV in free agency.

For Walman, who has just $12 million in career earnings, the security of a long-term deal with a Stanley Cup contender could outweigh a shorter, higher-paying UFA contract.

All signs suggest this could become a rare win-win extension.