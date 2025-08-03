Featured
Maple Leafs Offseason Graded: Bold Changes, But Core Questions Linger
The Maple Leafs made bold changes this offseason, adding grit and depth, but their failure to land a top-six scorer impacts their final grade.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have had an active and intriguing offseason—one that signals a clear shift in philosophy. As the GM phrased it, it’s a change in DNA. To many, it’s about time, but the door remains open for criticism.
Headlining the summer changes was the blockbuster trade that sent Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for versatile center Nicolas Roy. The move allowed Marner to get a fresh start elsewhere— to some, he’s now Vegas’ problem—and the Leafs freed up cap space, finally moving away from the longtime “Core Four” experiment. Marner could thrive in Vegas, which will be frustrating for Leafs Nation, but it was time to part ways.
That trade, viewed favorably by many fans and analysts, was graded an “A” for Toronto, mainly because there was a legitimate chance Marner could leave for no return at all.
Perhaps the most exciting addition, however, came with the acquisition of 23-year-old winger Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth. Widely seen as an under-the-radar star in the making, Maccelli adds much-needed playmaking to the top six and was dubbed an “A+” move by fans on social media. He had a down season in 2024-25, but his $3.425 million cap hit and offensive upside may prove invaluable as the Leafs attempt to reshape their identity.
In line with that shift, Toronto brought in rugged depth forwards Dakota Joshua and Michael Pezzetta. While neither is a game-changer, both add edge, energy, and postseason-style grit—qualities the team has sorely lacked. Joshua’s addition received a “B” grade, due mainly to how little it cost to acquire him from the Canucks. He will play a prominent role next season.
Other moves—like acquiring Henry Thrun for blue-line depth and re-signing captain John Tavares at a reduced cap hit were also highlights. The deal for Tavares, viewed as an “A+,” keeps a very productive veteran on the roster. He could have received far more in free agency, and the Leafs used their leverage to get a team-friendly deal.
And while the Leafs managed to resolve their arbitration case with Nick Robertson, fans remain unsure about his role moving forward. His one-year deal at $1.825 million was given a modest “B-” in grading circles.
What’s Next for the Maple Leafs This Summer?
For as much as the Leafs have already done, it feels as though there is more coming. Toronto failed to acquire a clear-cut, top-six scoring forward to replace Marner’s production. And with Auston Matthews and William Nylander still on the roster, the same core that hasn’t delivered postseason results remains mostly untouched. Time will tell if quantity over quality wins out.
It’s also worth noting that the Leafs haven’t addressed their long-term goaltending situation in a meaningful way. Their tandem of Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz should be more than capable, but Stolarz is in the final season of his current deal.
Overall, this offseason showed the Leafs are making a shift away from dynamic skill and embracing a more physical, hard-nosed identity. The team is still a bit unproven and could use a final top-six piece. The moves might not be done yet.
Final Grade: B-
