Bruins Linked to Mammoth Forward as Potential Trade Target

With the Boston Bruins seeking offensive upgrades, Utah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz has emerged as a potential trade target. In a recent piece for The Hockey News, contributor Spencer Lazary listed Schmaltz among three Mammoth players who could be moved—and he stands out as the most intriguing fit for Boston.

Is a Mammoth and Bruins trade possible?

Schmaltz is coming off a season where he scored 20 goals and 43 assists for 63 points in 82 games. That’s solid production and the kind of offense the Bruins could use. What makes him more intriguing is that he’s consistently producing. This past season marked his fourth consecutive with at least 20 goals and 58 points. He’s a lock for top-six offense at a reasonable cap hit of $5.85 million.

Schmaltz is also a versatile, relatively younger player (29) who can play wing and center. Given the Bruins aren’t loaded with offense outside of David Pastrnak, his addition could be a boost for the Bruins’ struggling power play. It ranked 29th last season at just over 15%.

What Would the Bruins Have to Trade to Get Schmaltz?

Schmaltz carries a $5.85 million cap hit through 2025-26, which means the Bruins taking on some money. They would likely have to move some back to Utah in the deal. Lazary writes, “It really comes down to how Utah views him going forward. If they’re not planning to bring him back, it makes sense to see what’s out there. He could help bring in a piece that fits better with where they’re going, or be part of something bigger if they’re trying to take another step.”

If Utah doesn’t want to take on money in a trade, Boston would have to find a way to shed salary to make a deal work.

