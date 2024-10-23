Zach Hyman Chirps Back at Early Slump Criticism with Oilers

Zach Hyman isn’t sweating his early-season scoring drought and he had a strong message for anyone making a big deal out of it. Chirping back at anyone who wants to point out something he’s already keenly aware is an issue — but not as big an issue as some are making it out to be — the Edmonton Oilers forward doesn’t think the fact he has yet to register a point this season is the end of the world. In fact, he pointed out that the timing of his slump is the only reason it’s drawing attention.
“It’s an 82-game season,” Hyman told reporters. “I’ve gone through stretches like this from Game 40 to 47, and nobody says anything because you’ve already banked some stats and goals…”
Hyman acknowledged that his struggles are frustrating given the Oilers’ rough start to the season, as the team sits at 2-4-1. Their only close loss came in a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. He had scored on his opportunities, the Oilers likely have a different record.
Hyman Is Applying Heat On Himself, But He’s Not Worried About the Oilers
“What bothers me the most is when we’re losing by one goal, and I have an opportunity to score to help us win. Usually, those go in for me, and those would be wins for us,” Hyman said. His mood when he said this wasn’t a depressing one, the hint being that things will change for the better.
This is too good a team and there are too many elite scorers for this slump to last forever. The 32-year-old is confident the goals will come. “If you get chances, eventually they’re going to go in. I mean, I’ve scored a bunch of goals in this league,” he added.
In the meantime, the Oilers are taking a different look at their lines at practice. Trying to find some chemistry that will snap more than Hyman’s slump, Edmonton worked on new power play combinations and will try different looks when the club faces the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
For Hyman, he is coming off a career-high season where he tallied 54 goals. He remains a key part of the Oilers’ top six and no goals in seven games won’t change that.
