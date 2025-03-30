NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Rangers, Bruins, Flyers

In another NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors report, we’re looking at the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, and Philadelphia Flyers. First, an analyst for the New York Rangers believes there could be a repeat scenario where the team pressures a veteran to leave the organization via trade this summer. Will the Rangers drop the ball with Mika Zibanejad like they did with Jacob Trouba? Meanwhile, would Ryan Donato be interested in joining the Boston Bruins as a free agent? Finally, who are some of the names the Philadelphia Flyers are looking at for their next head coach?

Rangers Could Ask Mika Zibanejad to Waive No-Movement Clause

The New York Rangers may explore trading star center Mika Zibanejad this offseason, with Larry Brooks reporting that general manager Chris Drury could ask him to waive his no-movement clause. However, Drury needs to avoid making the same mistakes this summer as he did this past off-season with Trouba.

Mika Zibanejad Rangers: NHL Trade Talk rumors

Zibanejad’s contract runs through the 2029-30 season with an $8.5 million cap hit, making any potential trade complicated. They cannot afford to let the situation linger into the season, as having a second veteran and respected player feeling unwanted could create unfixable locker-room issues.

Zibanejad reportedly declined to waive his clause in a rumored deal with the Vancouver Canucks involving J.T. Miller. However, if he senses the Rangers want to move on and he knows from the outset of this season ending that the plan is to trade him, the two sides might be able to work together on a deal. If he refuses, it could lead to a tense standoff with management.

Is Donato Interested in the Bruins?

According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, “The one team that could intrigue Donato if he hits free agency is the Boston Bruins.” Powers notes that Donato grew up in the area and even though the Bruins have fallen off this season, they could be better next year and are closer to winning than the Blackhawks.

Chicago reportedly offered Donato three years at $4 million per season, but he’s yet to accept that deal. He’s looking for a longer term, and if the Bruins are willing to give him four or five years, Donato could jump.

The other plus side of Boston is that Donato wouldn’t get lost in the shuffle of a deep team with a stack forward group. He’d still get opportunities to produce.

Flyers’ List of Potential Head Coaches

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic put together a list of eight names that might be high on the Flyers’ list for possible head coaches. Among the names are Rick Tocchett, Mike Sullivan, Brad Shaw, Ian Lapperiere, David Carle, Pat Ferschweiler, Jay Woodcroft, and Peter Laviolette.

Not all of these coaches are technically available as Tocchet, Sullivan, and Laviolette are currently behind NHL benches.

