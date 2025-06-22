NHL Rumblings: Big Names in Play Ahead of Draft and Free Agency

With the NHL Draft just days away and free agency looming on July 1, the league’s rumor mill is running at full speed. From potential blockbuster trades to high-profile contract negotiations, general managers are positioning themselves to make moves. Who will be back? Which players will be moving on?

Connor McDavid’s Future: Just Speculation—For Now

Pierre LeBrun added a little to the speculation surrounding Connor McDavid’s future by suggesting that if Connor McDavid ever chooses to leave the Edmonton Oilers, only a few markets make sense. He wrote,

If and when McDavid ever leaves, it’s a short list of markets that I believe would be a fit for him: L.A., the New York Rangers, the Chicago Blackhawks, the Dallas Stars, etc. It would not be a free-for-all, with 25 teams getting a chance at it.”

Most insiders think McDavid will re-sign with the Oilers. It’s just a matter of how long, and that will be based on how confident he is in their moves to remain a contender. It is intriguing that certain franchises are already seen as potential destinations and that some of these teams might be making decisions based on the idea that keeping cap space available isn’t the worst idea.

Panthers Juggling Big Contracts

Florida has made it clear that retaining Sam Bennett is priority No.1. Sources expect Bennett’s next deal to land in the $8 million AAV range over eight years. Behind him on the list: defenseman Aaron Ekblad and veteran Brad Marchand.

Elliotte Friedman reports that while it once seemed impossible for Ekblad to stay, a dominant playoff showing may have changed that. Ekblad spoke with the media and said the Panthers are an elite program, and when asked about being a Panther, said, “It’s part of who I am.” He added, “It’s home and I expect it to be home.” There are conversations underway but this is going to come down to a last-minute decision.

As for Marchand, initial projections of a $24 million deal are now considered too low, with teams crafting creative offers to match his rising market value.

Sabres, Flames, Islanders Active on Trade Front

Buffalo forward JJ Peterka could be moved before the draft, per Frank Seravalli, while the Sabres are also exploring trade or buyout options with Mattias Samuelsson.

In Calgary, Rasmus Andersson is drawing significant interest, and the Flames appear willing to deal him—but only if the price is right. Ottawa is believed to be among the more aggressive suitors.

On Long Island, a Noah Dobson trade isn’t likely unless contract talks go sideways. The Islanders are “quietly testing the market” on Dobson, per Friedman.

Rossi’s Frustration in Minnesota

Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi has rejected a bridge deal and is reportedly unhappy with being slotted on the fourth line during the playoffs. He’s pushing for a top-line opportunity and could be a name to watch on the trade front if the Wild don’t offer him a prominent role.

Per Michael Russo (The Athletic), GM Bill Guerin has only received futures offers for Rossi. To move him, the Wild want an NHLer who can replace his 55–60 points.

Maple Leafs Weigh Options on Marner, Tavares

Toronto is exploring ways to replace Mitch Marner, including potentially flipping a defenseman for a forward. As Marner gets set to open shop in free agency and meet with teams, Friedman reports: “Toronto was offered a meeting, but I’m not sure they’d feel the need to go through with it.”

He added, “I got pushback on the idea Marner could opt for a four-year deal — giving him another payday at age 32 — but a few teams said they’d heard about it.”

Meanwhile, early contract talks with captain John Tavares have reportedly hit a snag, with the Leafs pitching a three-year deal worth under $4 million annually — far below his market value. Tavares, despite his age, could command a contract similar to Brock Nelson’s recent 3x$7.5M deal.

Canucks, Stars, Blue Jackets Facing Big Decisions

The Canucks want to keep Conor Garland and could use goaltender Thatcher Demko as a trade chip if a team offers a top-six forward. In Dallas, talks with Jason Robertson are expected to begin soon, though the team is listening to interest. The Blue Jackets hope to retain Dante Fabbro and Ivan Provorov, but deals remain elusive with time ticking down.

Gavrikov Has Short Free Agency List

Vladislav Gavrikov is expected to be a popular name in free agency, and the New York Rangers are seen as a top destination if he leaves L.A. It is being reported that Gavirkov isn’t going to look at many teams, specifically hoping that the one or two teams at the top of his list are interested.

Speculation is that he’s looking for a long-term deal at around $7.5 million per season.

Other Notables

The Oilers are close to finalizing a new deal for Trent Frederic, which is expected to be announced next week. It should be eight years and just under $4 million per season.

The Philadelphia Flyers are pursuing younger blueliners. GM Danny Briere has inquired about Nic Hague (Vegas) and Bowen Byram (Buffalo).

The Montreal Canadiens are hunting for a No.2 center and have yet to engage Patrik Laine’s camp on an extension.

The Islanders could target a top-10 pick on draft day, but it may hinge on whether a preferred prospect is still available.

Alex Pietrangelo’s injury status is raising questions about his availability for the 2025-26 season.

