Maple Leafs Rework Jani Hakanpaa Contract, Agree to 1-Yr Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly finalizing a one-year, $1.47 million deal with veteran defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, who previously played for the Dallas Stars and was rumored to be joining the Leafs as early as July 1. The contract was never signed, but the Leafs have done some other business, reworked the deal and finalized things on Wednesday.

???? We’ve signed defenceman Jani Hakanpää to a one-year contract — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 11, 2024

Known for his penalty-killing abilities, Hakanpaa is expected to provide depth on the Leafs’ blue line. However, his signing comes at a cost, as it pushes Toronto into negative salary cap territory, with the team already tight on cap space. More moves are likely coming, including some demotions and a possible trade.

Hakanpaa’s injury history played a significant role in the negotiations. The Leafs were said to have offered him a two-year deal originally but reworked the offer down to only a single season. A previously agreed-upon two-year, $3 million deal was delayed after concerns arose over his knee injury, which required surgery in March 2024. After months of uncertainty, the Maple Leafs opted to lower the term and mitigate the risk. This will allow them to evaluate his health throughout the season.

What Fallout Will This Hakanappa Contract Have In Toronto?

The decision to sign Hakanpaa means the Leafs will likely walk away from veteran Mark Giordano — they were linked to him in recent talks with his agent Rich Winter. While Hakanpaa brings a right-handed shot and physicality, some critics argue that Giordano is the better player, even at his age. He’s likely the healthier of the two players.

There will also have to be some movement on the roster. Conor Timmins might be the odd man out if Hakanpaa can start the season. Especially since the Leafs also signed veterans Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

