Maple Leafs Announce Max Pacioretty Will Attend Camp on PTO

The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially announced that veteran forward Max Pacioretty will attend training camp on a professional tryout (PTO). This move is part of the team’s strategy to bring in experienced talent without immediate commitment, evaluating Pacioretty’s fit before potentially signing him to a short-term deal ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Max Pacioretty will attend Maple Leafs training camp on a Professional Tryout (PTO) pic.twitter.com/c1K6Et5tgG — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 11, 2024

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period noted on Tuesday that discussions between the Leafs and the unrestricted free agent had been progressing toward this PTO. He adds that if all goes well and Toronto can create cap space through potential trades, a one-year contract for Pacioretty is expected to follow.

This news comes on the heels of the Leafs securing a one-year extension for Nick Robertson, a young winger previously thought to be at risk of receiving an offer sheet. With Robertson’s contract now resolved, attention has shifted to additional roster moves, including Pacioretty’s potential signing. TSN’s Darren Dreger also mentioned that defenseman Jani Hakanpaa could be another player the Leafs are targeting.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported that while Toronto is keen to add Pacioretty, the forward had drawn interest from other teams. A PTO will allow Pacioretty the chance to sign elsewhere, should another team offer a guaranteed contract.

Johnston explained that Pacioretty needs to determine which opportunity aligns best with his career goals and while that appears to be the Maple Leafs right now, nothing is set in stone. Frank Seravalli suggests that Robertson may still be traded before the season starts, which would open a slot for Pacioretty on the team. That could be one of the reasons Pacioretty has gone with a PTO. If he sees an opportunity to make the team, he’s looking at going with the club that offers the best odds of a job.

