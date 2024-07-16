Several Oilers’ Core Talent Poised for Career Achievements

The Edmonton Oilers have some talent spread throughout the lineup. Every player plays a key role in the success of the team. Some of whom have spent the majority of their careers in Edmonton. After an incredible season, the Edmonton Oilers look to continue the trend as several players are within arm’s reach of some impressive career milestones.

Captain of the Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid, has the most remarkable career achievement at the tips of his fingers. Currently, McDavid sits with 982 career points. Only 18 points behind 1000 career points. Remarkably, he could become the third-fastest player to reach 1000 career points. Mike Bossy, the current third-fastest player, recorded his 1000th career point in his 656th game. Unfortunately for McDavid, he would have to record 18 points in only 11 games; a feat that is definitely in the wheelhouse of McDavid, but it won’t be easy.

Another player closing the gap to 1000 career points is Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers forward currently sits with 850 career points, which is only 50 points away from another career milestone of 900 career points. Barring some unforeseen circumstances, this is a sure-fire achievement for Draisaitl, as he has never recorded an NHL season under 50 points.

Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers forward

Some More Possible Milestones For the Edmonton Oilers Roster

Some other notable possible milestones are littered throughout the Oilers lineup. Bottom six grinder, Mattias Janmark, nears 200 career points as he sits with 195. Similarly, Connor Brown sits just six goals away from 100 career goals. The longest-tenured Oiler, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, currently sits at 699 career points, just a single point away from 700 career points. This one may be the most emotional for Oilers fans as Nugent-Hopkins stayed loyal to the Oilers throughout the darkest time of the Oilers franchise.

With so many established careers in Edmonton, many players are reaching the pinnacle of their careers. After an exciting Stanley Cup Final appearance, many of these players may have an added boost of confidence and determination. The excitement and anticipation of the 2024-25 season is a palpable feeling for fans and players alike. It’s only a matter of time before we see these players reach these career milestones.

