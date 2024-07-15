Draisaitl Leaning More Towards Shorter-Term Deal with Oilers?

During a phone interview, NHL Insider from The Fourth Period, David Pagnotta revealed that Leon Draisaitl might not be looking at an eight-year contract extension as originally reported and assumed by Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now. It was originally believed that Draisaitl didn’t want to mess around with anything but an eight-year deal, but Pagnotta suggested the Oilers star might go half that time on his next deal.

Pagnotta notes while on Hello Hockey:

“They’re going to continue their discussions with respect to an extension and that unless something has changed since the start of the playoffs, it’s more likely to see an Auston Matthews-esque type extension, four or five-year deal. Anywhere from a three-to-five year extension versus a full eight.”

Draisaitl’s agent recently spoke about the looming extension talks and said he was very confident something would get done with the Oilers in the end. As one would imagine for a player who played on what is now one of the most team-friendly deals in the NHL, Draisaitl is expected to get paid. His next deal could fall somewhere in the $13-$14 million range and term will play a factor in how much he gets per season.

Draisaitl Wants to Make It Work in Edmonton

Fans may be concerned that Draisaitl might not be looking at a long-term deal, but a three or four-year contract might be best for both sides. The shorter term allows Draisaitl to have a few more productive seasons in his prime, and then see where the team and he is at around the age of 32. The Oilers will know better where they are in terms of competing and what’s happening with Connor McDavid.

Leon Draisaitl Oilers Canucks

It’s a risk for Draisaitl to go shorter term based on his production, but he might be able to capitalize on an increased salary cap. That would give both sides a chance to revisit talks and make a plan when the team’s and the NHL’s financial landscape is clearer.

For the Oilers, they avoid locking in and seeing Draisaitl’s production drop in the final three seasons of his deal.

