Maple Leafs Trade of Timothy Liljegren Was Silly

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded Timothy Liljegren, which raised my eyebrows. Liljegren, a talented young defenseman with underlying solid analytics, seemed poised for a breakout season if only given the opportunity. Despite his promise, the Maple Leafs shipped him to the San Jose Sharks for a third-round pick, a sixth-round pick, and defenseman Matt Benning.

This trade raises questions about Toronto’s approach to player development, preference for physicality over skill, and lack of readiness to invest in and develop its young defensemen.

Three Problems with the Maple Leafs Thinking

There were at least three problems with how the Maple Leafs handled the recent trade of Liljegren.

Problem 1. The Maple Leafs Mismanaged Liljegren’s Potential

The Maple Leafs had invested time and resources into Liljegren’s development, even recognizing his value with a $3 million contract last offseason. However, the coaching staff, led by Craig Berube, undervalued him. Liljegren’s limited ice time early in the season raises questions about the team’s commitment to his growth.

While Liljegren might not fit the team’s shift toward a physical style of play, his strengths as a puck-mover and a dependable defenseman were undeniable. His skill set could have filled a significant role on a team needing depth on defense, but he never appeared to be fully integrated into Berube’s plans.

Problem 2. The Maple Leafs Traded Away Liljegren’s Value and Potential Growth

Trading Liljegren after sitting him out of nine of the first ten games diminished his trade value. For a former first-round pick who’s logged nearly 200 NHL games, the return—a third-round pick, a sixth-round pick, and a marginal roster player—is far from adequate.

Timothy Liljegren gets a fresh start with the Sharks but did the Maple Leafs make a silly trade?

At 25 years old, Liljegren is still young for a defenseman. He had ample room to grow into a top-four role. By moving on from him so quickly, the organization missed an opportunity to develop a potential mainstay on their blue line. This trade exemplifies a short-sighted decision that might cost the team in the long run.

Problem 3. The Team Didn’t Consider the Challenges of Toronto’s Market

Liljegren’s tenure with the Maple Leafs underscores the challenge of developing defensemen in Toronto’s high-pressure environment. According to his agent, Peter Wallen, Toronto’s market demands players perform at their peak under intense scrutiny. Such pressure can lead to hesitation and undermine confidence, especially for younger players who require time to adapt and grow.

In hindsight, the Maple Leafs might have been a difficult fit for Liljegren. His move to San Jose might provide him with the lower-pressure environment he needs to play with the confidence required at the NHL level. This trade calls attention to Toronto’s ongoing struggle to nurture defensive talent in a way that allows them to thrive.

What’s Next for Liljegren and the Maple Leafs?

The Liljegren trade should remind the Maple Leafs of the hurdles they face in developing defensemen. It likely will not. As the organization aims to solidify its defensive core, creating a culture that fosters young players’ growth and confidence is crucial. If the team prioritizes short-term fixes over long-term player development, they risk repeating this pattern with other promising talent.

I might not know everything about hockey from the inside, but from where I’m sitting, the Maple Leafs made a mistake moving this young defenseman.

Related: 3 Takeaways from the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 Kraken Win