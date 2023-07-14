Flyers Place Tony DeAngelo on Waivers, First Player Bought Out Twice

Tony DeAngelo, the defenseman for the Philadelphia Flyers, has become the first player in NHL history to be bought out more than once. The Flyers announced that they have placed DeAngelo on unconditional waivers with the intention of buying out his contract. This move does not terminate his contract, but rather grants him free agency if he clears waivers.
Elliotte Friedman provided some clarification on the situation, stating Philadelphia put DeAngelo on waivers to buy out his contract. It is not a termination. So, assuming he clears tomorrow, DeAngelo will be a free agent. CapFriendly reports that after the buyout of DeAngelo’s contract, the Flyers will have approximately $2,967,905 in projected salary cap space, considering an active roster of 21 players (11 forwards, 7 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders) with 3 players on injured reserve or long-term injured reserve. There is also the possibility of placing Ryan Ellis on long-term injured reserve, which would provide additional relief.
The consequences of the buyout will span over two years. In the 2023-2024 season, the Flyers will incur a cap hit penalty of $1.667 million, resulting in savings of $3.333 million. This will be followed by another $1.667 million cap hit penalty in the 2024-2025 season.
The Flyers had a 72-hour window following the resolution of Noah Cates’ pending arbitration case to execute a second buyout. Speculation arises as to whether DeAngelo might find his way to the Carolina Hurricanes through this process. But, because they are waiting on a possible Erik Karlsson deal, it’s not clear they’re showing much interest at this time.
DeAngelo Done in Philadelphia
DeAngelo was set to earn $5 million in the final year of his two-year contract, which was signed with former Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher in July 2022. During his time with the Flyers, DeAngelo recorded 11 goals and 31 assists in 70 games. However, he experienced multiple healthy scratches towards the end of the season under the guidance of coach John Tortorella.
With his impending free agency, Tony DeAngelo’s next NHL destination remains uncertain, but his unique status as a player bought out more than once has certainly garnered attention across the league.
