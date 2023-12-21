Maple Leafs Not Worried Nylander Hasn’t Signed an Extension Yet

During the latest TSN Insider Trading episode, the panel talked about the latest status of William Nylander and his negotiations with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Not yet worried about the lack of a deal, the two sides continue to talk. Furthermore, there are positive signs that an extension is possible. This despite the fact Nylander is playing his way into an incredibly lucrative contract.

Before turning it over to Chris Johnston for more details, Gino Reda said that Brendan Shanahan laughed when we asked if he was worried about how much he’s going to have to pay Willie [Nylander] based on the year he’s having. Johnston noted that there is still nothing official. So too, it’s not clear if the two sides are any closer, but they’re certainly working away at it. It doesn’t mean a deal is close. But, the two sides haven’t walked away from the table.

Johnston said part of the reason the Leafs might not be worried about negotiations is because the two sides continue to have open dialogue. Johnston explained:

Well there certainly working way at it and I think that that’s maybe why there is no worry because at this point in time it does seem as though the Leafs and William’s Camp are on this the same page on a number of fronts… Neither of them want to talk about this much publicly, and obviously they’re keeping a lid on the negotiations as much as they can.”

He added, ” I think that one thing that remains unchanged is that William Nylander absolutely wants to be a Maple Leaf long term, it’s still his goal and his camp’s goal to get a deal done.”

Maple Leafs Should Be Worried, They Can’t Afford to Let Nylander Slip Away

Johnston finished by saying that the Maple Leafs want to sign a player who has had a tremendous season for them so far this year. “The fact that the talks remain, that there does seem to be some optimism there, I think is a positive sign as we look towards a new year that they’ll try to get a deal done.”

Toronto needs to work this out with Nylander, or they need to explore the option of a trade. While it would be extremely troubling to lose Nylander prior to a playoff push, losing him for nothing in the summer is a worst-case scenario outcome. He could cost the Leafs in excess of $10 million per season. That makes things tight. At the same time, Nylander is proving himself worth it. He has 41 points in 29 games this season. That puts him on pace for 115 points. Players like that get paid.

The longer this draws out, the more expensive Nylander becomes. That could mean more teams wanting to talk with the pending UFA.

