Maple Leafs’ Samsonov May Be Sent to AHL Post NHL Roster Freeze

The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing a goaltending crisis as Ilya Samsonov, pulled just minutes into the second period of Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, delivered a subpar performance again. Allowing five goals on 19 shots, this ugly outing came on the heels of disappointing showing against Columbus, where he allowed six goals in a 6-5 overtime loss. Something has to be done. And, the team might be considering a move to the AHL.

The organization’s faith in Samsonov appears shaken. And, the question of whether he can overcome his struggles at the NHL level looms large. Martin Jones has provided a short-term solution, exceeding expectations, but the Leafs must address the ongoing goaltending dilemma.

Ilya Samsonov of the Maple Leafs is facing possible demotion to AHL

Faced with a critical decision, GM Brad Treliving must weigh the impact of Samsonov’s struggles on their standing in the competitive Atlantic Division. They are not in a position to let him start more games only to falter as he has. If he can’t be trusted, it’s time to go to Plan B.

Is It Time Samsonov Goes To the AHL?

As the NHL rosters remain frozen, Samsonov is slated to back up Jones in Columbus on Saturday before seeking clarity during the Christmas break. However, once the freeze ends, Frank Corrado of TSN suggests a drastic measure – demoting Samsonov to the AHL. He’s not the only one hinting at such a move. Calling Samsonov a liability in net, Luke Fox of Sportsnet wonders, “Do they give Samsonov the [Jack] Campbell treatment and send him to the farm to gain confidence away from the spotlight’s pressure?”

The issue there is find a suitable replacement. The easiest solution is to call up Dennis Hildeby from the Toronto Marlies. That’s something the Leafs have been trying to avoid. But, as Corrado points out, the exhausted attempts to support Samsonov’s resurgence at the NHL level have failed. There may be no choice but to let him try to find his game in the American Hockey League.

Next: Maple Leafs Not Worried Nylander Hasn’t Signed an Extension Yet