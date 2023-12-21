Should Mitch Marner Move to the Maple Leafs 3rd Line?

In a really interesting article today on LeafsNation, a writer named Vickenpolatian made a case that the Toronto Maple Leafs might want to consider moving Mitch Marner to the team’s third line. Although I believe that move isn’t likely to happen, I loved the logic the writer employed as they considered whether to make that decision (or not). Hence, I thought it was worth sharing in this post.

A Logical Case For Mitch Marner Moving to the Team’s Third Line

Here are the following five reasons why Vikenpolatian believed moving Marner to the team’s third line might be a wise decision.

Reason One: Moving Mitch Marner Optimizes Line Chemistry

The argument is that, because Marner demonstrated instant chemistry with Max Domi during a recent game that contributed to a dominant win, placing him on the third line alongside linemates like Domi and Matthew Knies could provide a dynamic combination. It would allow Marner to thrive in a different setting.

Reason Two: Moving Marner Would Balance Ice Time

It was argued that, because Marner has consistently played around 21-22 minutes per night on average, it would be wise to reduce his ice time. That would benefit him in the long run. Managing his minutes more carefully might help alleviate fatigue concerns, particularly as the team approaches a crucial postseason.

Reason Three: Moving Marner Would Expand the Team’s Offensive Depth

The argument is that the Maple Leafs have historically sought more offense from their bottom lines. Thus, experimenting with Marner on the third line could distribute offensive firepower across all three top lines, making it challenging for opponents to focus solely on the top two lines. This strategic move would likely enhance the team’s overall offensive depth.

Reason Four: Moving Marner Taking Advantage of Weaker Competition

It was argued that placing Marner on the third line could allow him to exploit matchups against weaker competition. Teaming him up with highly-skilled linemates in this context might result in Marner facing opponents where his skill set and offensive prowess could shine, potentially leading to increased scoring opportunities.

Reason Five: Moving Marner Offers Fresh Look

The author argued that a change in line combinations, such as the proposed experimental lines, could offer a fresh perspective on line chemistry. By trying different combinations, the writer believed the team might discover untapped potential and unlock more effective player synergies. If that could happen, it would ultimately contribute to the Maple Leafs’ overall success.

While the move isn’t likely to happen, it suggests a novel approach to thinking about how the Maple Leafs might spread out its offense a bit more wisely. Also, it’s never a bad thing to explore all the options that are in front of teams or organizations as they focus on winning games in a tough NHL.

