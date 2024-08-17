Maple Leafs McMann or Robertson: Best Bang for the Buck?

As the Toronto Maple Leafs work to build their forward units, the situation with Nick Robertson has come to the forefront. Frustrated with his limited opportunities, Robertson has reportedly asked for a trade. While many analysts believe the Maple Leafs should resist this request, it raises an interesting question. Could moving Robertson open the door for another young prospect like Bobby McMann?

Related: Maple Leafs Need a Right-Shot D-Man: Why Not Justin Schultz?

Despite Robertson’s potential, McMann’s rise might be hindered by his presence. Could moving Robertson be necessary to allow McMann to secure a regular spot in the lineup? Perhaps a more important question is which forward offers the organization the best bang for the buck.

Considering Robertson’s Value to the Maple Leafs

When comparing Robertson and McMann for the Maple Leafs, the decision is based on a combination of potential, fit within the lineup, and financial value. Robertson is a 22-year-old winger who has shown flashes of offensive brilliance despite limited ice time. With 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games last season, his production suggests he can be a significant offensive contributor. However, his role on the team has been somewhat constrained. He’s not naturally suited to a bottom-six role, and the Maple Leafs’ top line is already crowded.

Nick Robertson Toronto Maple Leafs trade talk

The dilemma with Robertson is that he seems to be in a “second line or bust” situation. He could become a key asset if he secures that spot and consistently posts 20-25 goals. However, there are uncertainties regarding his fit, especially considering his reported trade request and the fact that he has yet to sign a new contract. He has also yet to develop his complete defensive skillset. He also needs a new contract, which might squeeze the team’s salary cap situation.

Considering McMann’s Value to the Maple Leafs

On the other hand, Bobby McMann is a 28-year-old forward who produces similar offensive numbers, with 15 goals and 24 points in 56 games last season. His appeal lies in his physicality and grit, which add a different dimension to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. He’s a prototypical power forward, or he could be.

Furthermore, McMann is signed to a team-friendly $1.35 million per season for the next two years, making him a cost-effective option. His contract stability and the added snarl to his game make him a versatile candidate for the second-line winger position. That said, he has yet to prove he can fully capitalize on his opportunities. However, his toughness and offensive ability could give him the edge in securing a more prominent role.

A Bang for the Buck Comparison Between Robertson and McMann

When evaluating the two players in terms of value, McMann might offer a better “bang for the buck” for the Maple Leafs. His lower salary and physical style of play provide the team with a reliable, affordable option. He can contribute offensively while adding grit to the lineup. Meanwhile, Robertson’s potential ceiling is higher. However, it comes with more risk. That’s particularly true if he doesn’t secure a top-six role or contract negotiations become complicated.

In conclusion, McMann might be better if the Maple Leafs seek a solid, cost-effective choice. He could step into a second-line role and bring a physical edge. However, if they are willing to gamble on a higher offensive upside and can find the right fit for him, Robertson could still be a valuable asset, provided he remains with the team and secures a spot in the top six.

Related: Maple Leafs Have a Wealth of Leadership Options