Maple Leafs and the Jani Hakanpaa Injury: Now What?

This summer has been uncertain for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their newly signed defenseman, Jani Hakanpaa. The 32-year-old blueliner was expected to bolster the Maple Leafs’ defensive unit after reportedly signing a two-year deal worth $3 million. On the first day of free agency, Toronto GM Brad Treliving lauded Hakanpaa as a key penalty killer, adding to the anticipation surrounding his arrival.

Related: Maple Leafs Need a Right-Shot D-Man: Why Not Justin Schultz?

However, the excitement surrounding Hakanpaa’s signing has been tempered by ongoing concerns about his health. Despite the initial optimism, reports suggest Hakanpaa is dealing with significant knee issues. A month and a half after the announcement, the defenseman has not officially joined the Maple Leafs, leaving fans and analysts questioning the deal’s status.

Treliving Finally Opens Up About Hakanpaa

In a recent update, Treliving addressed the situation during a press conference during which Auston Matthews was named the team’s captain. Treliving acknowledged the delay, stating, “(We’re) working through that. Today, we’re dealing with this, but we’ll get to that hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Jani Hakanpaa signs with Maple Leafs

Conflicting reports regarding Hakanpaa’s condition have further complicated the situation. According to TSN and SDPN’s Chris Johnston on The Chris Johnston Show, Hakanpaa is determined to continue playing despite his knee issues. Johnston revealed that while Hakanpaa believes he can manage his injury and continue his career, not everyone involved shares this optimism.

“He believes he can play on his knee,” Johnston said. “But I don’t know that that opinion is unanimous from those looking at his medical file and just concerns that, essentially, he’s got bone-on-bone. It’s not a situation that could be comfortable.”

Johnston Notes That Some Players Play with Huge Injuries

Johnston added a critical note on the complexity of medical issues in sports: “What’s interesting about medical-related issues is some players do manage to play through certain things that others can’t. Everyone’s bodies are different, and so is pain tolerance. What have you? I guess the X-rays are black and white, but sometimes the information isn’t black and white.”

Hakanpaa’s knee troubles began last season, culminating in a procedure he underwent in March. His final game with the Dallas Stars took place on March 16 against the Los Angeles Kings, after which he averaged 18:39 of ice time per game across 64 contests.

"He believes he can play on his knee."



The latest between the #Leafs and Jani Hakanpaa is that he reportedly believes he can play, but there isn't unanimity in that opinion from those looking at his medical file. ⤵️https://t.co/gkKLunRsQT https://t.co/gkKLunRsQT — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) August 17, 2024

Adding to the questions, Hakanpaa recently participated in the Oulu All-Star Charity Golf Tournament wearing a Dallas Stars jersey. This appearance has raised further questions about his current status and potential future with the Maple Leafs. [As if the Maple Leafs would have sent a few jerseys with his name on them to his front door in Finland.]

Hakanpaa Remains Committed to Playing Hockey

Despite these uncertainties, Johnston revealed that Hakanpaa remains committed to his hockey career. Now, it’s up to the Maple Leafs and Hakanpaa to figure this challenging situation out. The ultimate decision will probably hinge on the medical assessments and the organization’s willingness to accept the associated risks.

For now, the defenseman’s future with the Maple Leafs remains in flux. His potential contributions to the team are still up in the air.

Related: Maple Leafs McMann or Robertson: Best Bang for the Buck?