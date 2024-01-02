The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in an unexpected goaltending predicament as they head to California on the start of a three-game road trip. The team will play tonight against the Los Angeles Kings, and then tomorrow night in a back-to-back against the Anaheim Ducks. On Saturday, they finish the trip with a game against the San Jose Sharks. In one of those games, they’ll play goaltender Dennis Hildeby, whether he’s ready for NHL action or not.

The Maple Leafs have lost three straight games and five of their last six. Martin Jones now has a new backup goalie. Dennis Hildeby, the young Swede, was just called up from the AHL Toronto Marlies. Both have a huge task. Jones will be – with Hildeby’s help – trusted with the task of steering the team back on course.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Playoff Aspirations Teeter on the Edge

It Wasn’t Hildeby’s Time for NHL Play, Still What Choice Was There?

The original plan did not include a recall for 22-year-old Swedish goaltender Hildeby during the 2023-24 season. Despite his impressive performance in his first season in North America, the plan was for Hildeby to continue his development in the AHL. This was seen as a crucial year for him to adapt to the smaller rink, a new league, and a different culture.

Dennis Hildeby Maple Leafs

However, right now long-term injuries to Joseph Woll and Ilya Samsonov’s struggles have changed things. Hildeby has been thrust into an NHL role sooner than anticipated. While he might not be NHL-ready, the circumstances have pushed him into this scenario. The Maple Leafs needed to lift him to the NHL, ready or not.

For His Part, Dennis Hildeby Is Excited and Ready to Show His Stuff

Expressing his excitement about the call-up, Hildeby acknowledged the need for some adjustment in adapting to the NHL level. Coach Sheldon Keefe highlighted the learning curve for Hildeby. Coach Keefe emphasized that there is still much for him to grasp and a considerable journey ahead. Fans might expect Hildeby to have some struggles. Even if he’s going to be a good goalie in the long run, it might not be easy.

Keefe did mention the possibility of starting veteran Jones in both games of the upcoming back-to-back against Los Angeles and Anaheim. The absence of travel between the games makes that a possibility. The Maple Leafs are navigating unexpected goaltending challenges, hoping Jones and Hildeby can help stabilize the team’s performance.

We’ll see how it all goes by late Wednesday night.

Related: Forecasting Auston Matthews Season: How High Can He Go?