Amidst goalie uncertainties, rookie Dennis Hildeby is set to start tonight’s game for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second of a back-to-back situation. It will be his first-ever NHL game. Meanwhile, Martin Jones picked up a win versus the Kings on Tuesday and the organization is trying to figure out what to do with Ilya Samsonov, who was sent down to the Toronto Marlies via waivers in an effort to reset the netminder.

Samsonov cleared waivers and has joined the Marlies team, but there are no plans for him to play. In fact, Samsonov won’t even practise with the Marlies this week. Instead, he’ll work directly with their goalie coach, Hannu Toivenen. The idea is to try and relieve some of the pressure he’s been under and led to such disastrous play that the team felt no choice but to remove him from the NHL roster.

Ilya Samsonov Maple Leafs 2

Treliving emphasized the need for a break to alleviate the stress. In a recent interview he acknowledges the team’s exhaustive efforts to address Samsonov’s season-long struggles. From benching him to consistent playing time, nothing seemed to click. Now, the unconventional approach hopes to provide the beleaguered goalie with a fresh perspective.

“This allows him to breathe a little bit for the week, get him out of the environment he was in,” Treliving explained.

What Is The Future For Samsonov After He Resets?

Interestingly, Treliving wouldn’t commit to Samsonov ever playing games for the Marlies. While he didn’t rule out a future stint in the AHL, the immediate focus is on a week of intensive physical and technical work, coupled with off-ice sessions to calm Samsonov’s mind. This isn’t about him contributing to the AHL roster. This is about hitting reset.

The Leafs face a critical juncture as they re-evaluate Samsonov’s future after the California trip. Can a week away from the game truly revitalize his confidence, or is more needed for him to find his form? The Leafs are cautiously optimistic, drawing parallels with Jack Campbell’s struggles post-minor league stint. They’ve seen how bad starts and bad peformances in the AHL have only added to Campbell’s mental woes. That’s the last thing they want for Samsonov.

The coming days will reveal if this unique approach is the key to Samsonov’s resurgence.

Next: William Nylander and Maple Leafs Trending Close to Making a Deal