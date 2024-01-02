Trade Season: Canadiens’ Monahan Linked to 2 Western Conference Teams

The NHL’s trade deadline is set for March 8th as we’ve officially entered ‘Trade Season’. Get ready for a low down on any and everyone linked to trade talks as general managers around the league are starting to get a good sense about their direction this season. For today’s focus, we head to Montreal as Canadiens forward Sean Monahan was recently named a trade candidate by the Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta. Monahan has been linked to at least two teams so far.

Pagnotta has Monahan ranked 22nd on his top-25, meanwhile he likely should be much higher as trade talks have been rumored for weeks.

Sean Monahan Montreal Canadiens trade rumors

Pagnotta sees Monahan as a potential target of the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets, which does make some sense considering how much time the veteran forward spent as a Calgary Flame. Speaking of, you can add the Toronto Maple Leafs to the ‘potential’ list as Leafs GM Brad Treliving knows Monahan very well from their days together in Calgary and the Leafs have a serious need for some depth up front.

Pagnotta had this to say on the very latest Monahan chatter:

Monahan rejoined the Habs prior to this season in hopes of rebounding and rejuvenating his game. Montreal will explore re-signing him again, but he’s a UFA this summer and will draw interest from teams in need of help up the middle.

Monahan Could Be An Affordable Option for a Few Teams

Monahan is owed $1.95 million this season and does not hold any trade protection. The Brampton, ON native has appeared in 36 games with the Habs, collecting nine goals and 21 points. He’s versatile to play down the middle or at left wing. Monahan’s best season came back in 2018-19 as a member of the Flames when he scored 34 goals and 82 points in 78 games.

While the 29-year-old does not have a ton of playoff experience under his belt, Monahan has performed well when called upon, recording 21 points in 30 games. The Canadiens sit six points out of a playoff spot in the East entering Tuesday’s action and look for GM Kent Hughes to be open to moving just about all of his pending free agents and likely another goaltender.

