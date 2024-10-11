Linus Ullmark Starts Strong in His Senators Career

The Ottawa Senators made headlines during the offseason by acquiring goaltender Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins. The move brought in a seasoned veteran who had recently won the Vezina Trophy in 2022-23. In a reduced workload last season with Boston, Ullmark was still good. He posted a 22-10-7 record, a 2.58 GAA, and a .915 save percentage.

Despite being part of a successful tandem in Boston, his limited starts and the Bruins’ cap management made him available for trade. This week, the Senators signed Ullmark to a four-year, $33 million extension, signaling their long-term commitment to making him their franchise goaltender. Early into the 2024-25 season, Ullmark has already proven his worth, providing Ottawa with stability and elite goaltending as they build on last year’s progress.

Ullmark’s Debut Against the Panthers Was Stellar

Ullmark’s first test as a Senator came in their season opener against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers. Facing the champs right out of the gate, Ullmark was terrific. He stopped 30 of 31 shots in a stellar 3-1 victory. The only goal that beat him was a well-placed blast from Gustav Forsling that snuck through traffic. Otherwise, Ullmark was nearly impenetrable.

This debut performance highlighted two key strengths that Ullmark brings to the Senators. First, his calm and composed demeanor between the pipes has a steadying effect on his defense. Despite a highly skilled Panthers offense, Ullmark made key saves look routine, especially in high-pressure moments. Second, his positioning and lateral movement were impeccable. These are hallmarks of his game, refined over his years in the NHL.

Ullmark’s Future Is Bright in Ottawa

Ullmark was excited to join Ottawa because of his increased workload compared to his time in Boston. Last season, he appeared in 40 games for the Bruins, splitting duties with Swayman. In Ottawa, he’s expected to play in 55-60 games, a heavier schedule that Ullmark seems fully prepared for.

Linus Ullmark Senators debut

This added responsibility could allow him to build even more rhythm and consistency. Ullmark will be relied upon as the workhorse in the net for a young, fast, and improving Senators team.

Though early in the season, the signs point to Ullmark being essential to Ottawa’s bid to return to the playoffs. His ability to make big saves in crucial moments will allow the Senators’ youthful roster to play more freely. His teammates know they have an elite goaltender backing them up. For a team that struggled with consistency in net over the past few seasons, Ullmark’s arrival could be the missing piece needed to solidify their defense.

Even With a Youthful Defense, Ullmark Can Shine

Ottawa’s defense is not the secure wall Ullmark had in Boston, but this will allow him to showcase his skills more prominently. His performance against the Panthers demonstrated that even without a defense-first system in front of him, Ullmark can steal games for his team. As the Senators’ young defense core continues to develop, having a goalie like Ullmark to bail them out when mistakes happen will be invaluable.

Ullmark’s tenure with the Senators has gotten off to a brilliant start. Could his impressive win against the Panthers set the tone for what could be a career-defining year for him as an undisputed number-one goalie? The Senators have invested significantly in Ullmark, but early returns suggest he could be one of the critical moves that propel them back into contention.

