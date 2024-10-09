Linus Ullmark Signs a Four-Year Extension with the Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have locked down the newest and most important piece of their goaltending puzzle by signing Linus Ullmark to a four-year contract extension worth $8.25 million per season, as first reported by Darren Dreger. The Senators teased the announcement through a social media video featuring GM Steve Staios and Ullmark chatting in an office, hinting at the deal before making it official.
This extension puts Ullmark among the NHL’s highest-paid goaltenders, tying him with his former Boston Bruins partner Jeremy Swayman. Only Sergei Bobrovsky ($10M), Andrei Vasilevskiy ($9M), and Connor Hellebuyck ($8.5M) will earn more next season.
Ullmark’s extension brings stability to the Senators’ crease after a busy offseason that saw them trade the No. 25 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, and forward Mark Kastelic to Boston for the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner. Without a guarantee of an extension at the time of the trade, Ullmark’s commitment to Ottawa closes the door on any lingering uncertainty that he will be sticking around.
Ullmark Will Make The Senators a Much More Competitive Team
Ullmark is set to turn 32 next season, which could explain the four years instead of a longer term. He has been one of the league’s most consistent netminders in recent years. Known for his sharp technique, exceptional puck tracking, and strong anticipation skills, it’s been a long time since the Sens have had a netminder of this caliber.
While his $8.25 million cap hit matches Swayman’s, some argue he might have fetched a larger payday in free agency, making this extension a key win for the Senators.
