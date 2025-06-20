Winnipeg Jets
Jets Takes Smart Gamble with Bonus-Laden Toews Contract
The Winnipeg Jets structured Jonathan Toews’ comeback contract with performance bonuses to protect against risk, which was smart.
The Winnipeg Jets have signed Jonathan Toews to a one-year contract, and have structured it smartly, providing flexibility and protection as the veteran centre attempts an NHL comeback after a two-year layoff.
Per reporting from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and The Athletic’s Ken Wiebe, Toews’ one-year deal includes a $2 million base salary and up to $5 million in performance bonuses. The bonuses are milestone-based, including $550,000 for reaching each of 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60 regular-season games played. Additional playoff-related incentives could add another $2.25 million if the Jets make a deep postseason run and Toews makes significant contributions.
Why Is This A Good Idea for the Jets?
This approach allows the Jets to benefit if Toews is healthy and productive, without taking on excessive guaranteed salary. The team is also protected if his return to the NHL, following complications from long COVID, proves short-lived.
Toews, 37, hasn’t played since April 2023 but has committed to resuming his career with the Jets. He informed agent Pat Brisson that he is “100 percent committed” but there’s no way to know for sure how his body will react to a full-time NHL schedule.
A three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Selke Trophy winner, Toews brings leadership and playoff experience. The Jets, however, are counting on him to contribute on the ice. If he’s healthy and productive, the team will be happy to pay all of his bonuses. However, if he can’t make it through a season, the way this contract was set up, they minimize their risk as much as possible.
The Jets are taking a smart gamble on a respected veteran who could prove to be a home run signing. If not, the Jets didn’t overpay and will still have room to adjust on the fly.
