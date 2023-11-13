Jets’ Neal Pionk Opens Up About Long-Time Friend Adam Johnson

Two weeks ago, in a tragic accident in a professional hockey game in England, American hockey player Adam Johnson tragically passed away after a “freak accident” during a game. The 29-year-old Minnesota native was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers. He had played a small number of games (13 games) in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Johnson’s life was cut short during the second period of the game at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena when he suffered a slashed neck from a skate during a Challenge Cup game. The entire hockey community was immediately in shock from the incident.

Hockey can be dangerous, but such an accident seldom happens. Sadly, it did.

Neal Pionk and Adam Johnson Shared a Brotherly Connection

In many ways, the professional hockey community is very small. Johnson was well-known and played with several current NHL hockey players. One of them was the Winnipeg Jets Neal Pionk.

During an interview two days ago (seen in the video below), the Jets defenseman opened up about his deep bond with the late Johnson. What was most memorable to Pionk was the many years of their friendship on and off the ice.

Pionk and Johnson Lived and Played Together for Many Seasons

Pionk shared some of the personal details of their friendship, which spanned two years of junior hockey, two college years, and another four years living together post-college. The two were more than friends; they were “brothers.” In the video, Pionk was visibly moved as he spoke about the profound impact Johnson had on his life, being not just a teammate but a member of his wedding party.

The sudden incident in Sheffield, England, where Johnson was cut by a skate during a game, leaves the hockey community in shock. Pionk expressed the importance of staying connected with Johnson’s family and he emphasized their strength during this difficult time. He shared that he planned to continue being a support system for them. He added that visiting Johnson’s family will remain a vital part of their connection.

Johnson’s Loss Was Felt Across Many Hockey Leagues

Johnson’s passing has sent grief throughout the hockey world. The Nottingham Panthers released a statement expressing their devastation over the loss of an outstanding player and incredible person.

Tributes continue to pour in from the NHL, former teammates, and Johnson’s alma mater, the University of Minnesota Duluth. The hockey community must actively grapple with the loss of a player known for his achievements both on and off the ice.

In addition, since the incident, several professional players are beginning to wear neck protection to guard against similar accidents. That’s a good sign.

Jets owner Mark Chipman chartered a plane for Pionk, Iafallo, Samberg and Toninato so that they would have more time in Minnesota for Adam Johnson's funeral.❤️ pic.twitter.com/AZcdzuW1tz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 10, 2023

Pionk’s sharing provides a glimpse into both the deep impact Johnson had on those around him. It also shows how connected the hockey world is. That Johnson had so many close connections with friends and players all around the globe is a testament to both his quality as a person and the close connections of hockey players.

Johnson’s Death Is a Reminder to Cherish Life and Play Carefully

In the face of this tragedy, we all are reminded just how important human life and our relationships with friends are. As well, it’s a reminder that sports can be dangerous and those who play should be careful to protect themselves as carefully as they can.

The human loss is profound, but the memories of Johnson’s warmth, skill, and camaraderie will survive in the memories of those who knew him.

