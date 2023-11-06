Nino Niederreiter Contract Rumors On Heels of Hat Trick For Jets

In a thrilling turn of events this past Saturday, Nino Niederreiter, the 31-year-old winger for the Winnipeg Jets, displayed his exceptional talent by scoring a hat trick in their game. Coincidentally, news about Niederreiter’s interest in re-signing with the Jets emerged over the weekend, sparking excitement among fans. The winger, currently in the final season of his two-year contract with an average annual value of $4 million, is set to become an unrestricted free agent next July.
Winnipeg Jets’ General Manager, Kevin Cheveldayoff, has faced challenges in securing contract extensions with players, but Niederreiter’s desire to remain with the team offers a ray of hope. According to reports, Niederreiter’s agent, Andre Rufener, will be in town this week to discuss a possible new contract, indicating the player’s keen interest in extending his stay. Niederreiter said of being in Winnipeg, “The fan base is fantastic. They take care of the players very well. It’s a lot better than a lot of people think.”
Niederreiter’s journey in the NHL has seen its share of ups and downs, with his recent stint at Nashville followed by a move to Winnipeg just before the trade deadline in February. Since joining the Jets, he has made a significant impact, contributing 13 points in 22 games and displaying his prowess with five goals and four assists in the current 2023-24 season.
Talks of a New Deal For Niederreiter Gaining Steam
Given Niederreiter’s impressive performance and the positive atmosphere within the Jets, talks of a contract extension have gained momentum. While specific details of the potential deal remain uncertain, both parties seem inclined toward a fruitful collaboration.
For Niederreiter, a successful negotiation might involve a contract exceeding his current two-year term and a favorable financial arrangement. If an agreement is reached, it would mark a promising long-term outcome for the player and the Jets, solidifying Niederreiter’s place as a key player in Winnipeg’s lineup.
