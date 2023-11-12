Oilers Admit Knoblauch Hired to Make Impact in ‘Win-Now’ Mission

In a strategic move to invigorate the Edmonton Oilers, Kris Knoblauch was officially introduced as the team’s new head coach on a Sunday afternoon press conference. The decision, as revealed by General Manager Ken Holland during the introduction, was not made lightly, and alternative options were explored before parting ways with former coach Jay Woodcroft.

Holland, addressing the media, clarified that he attempted to make a trade before resorting to the coaching change. Responding to questions about dismissing a coach with a commendable winning record, Holland emphasized that the Oilers are in the “win-now” business. Waiting another ten games, he argued, could have been detrimental to the team’s prospects of turning the season around.

Kris Knoblauch, stepping into his role as head coach, acknowledged the importance of balance and stability. Drawing from past experiences, he recognized the need to avoid overwhelming players with too many changes. Expressing his commitment to open communication, Knoblauch outlined his plan to engage with players, understanding their needs, and establishing clear expectations. He also highlighted the importance of collaboration with fellow coaches to ensure a cohesive approach.

Paul Coffey, taking on a dual role as an assistant coach and advisor to Darryl Katz, affirmed his willingness to contribute in any way that could benefit the players. While acknowledging his lack of NHL coaching experience, Coffey emphasized his ability to communicate effectively with the players. He said he didn’t necessarily want the job as the assistant coach, but agreed to help in any way that he could because he’s committed to this team.

Knoblauch expressed his vision for instilling a defensive mindset without compromising offensive capabilities. Recognizing potential hesitancy among players, he expressed confidence in building connections with the team.

Knoblauch, endorsing a zone defense system, aims to maintain an emphasis on speed, quick transitions, and effective plays.

The Oilers Didn’t Think They Could Wait Considering the Team’s Inconsistencies

Holland addressed concerns about inexperienced coaches taking the reins, assuring that Knoblauch and Coffey would lean on the experience of Glen Gulutzan and Mark Stuart. The hope is that the players will respond positively to the change, even if the system remains largely unchanged.

Reflecting on the decision to replace Woodcroft, Holland acknowledged the potential disappointment among players but stressed the need for decisive action. Jeff Jackson, emphasizing the urgency to win this season, disclosed that pro scouts are actively seeking ways to enhance the team’s performance.

Ken Holland and Jeff Jackson said they didn’t consult McDavid on the coaching change

When pressed about who ultimately made the decision, Jackson pointed to discussions about game inconsistencies, citing approximately 8 or 9 dominant periods out of 13 games played. Holland addressed the challenge of player accountability within roster constraints, hoping the coaching change would mitigate persistent mental mistakes.

The decision to appoint Knoblauch was made before the Seattle Kraken game, requiring negotiation with the New York Rangers and obtaining permission to proceed. The Oilers, now under new coaching leadership, face the challenge of revitalizing their season and living up to the “win-now” expectations set by the organization.

Despite the past link between the new coach and McDavid in Erie, Jackson said that McDavid was not consulted and in his experience, players don’t want to be part of those discussions.

