Connor Bedard’s Perfect Blackhawks’ Situation for Growth

With another two goals on Sunday, Connor Bedard’s rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks has been nothing short of spectacular. But, what sets him apart? What makes him so special and worth watching?
In a recent conversation on the Jeff Marek Show, TNT analyst Liam McHugh discussed Bedard’s impressive pace. He also spent some time offering projections for what Bedard might accomplish, especially when considering his supporting cast.
Bedard Is Unlocking His Potential within the Blackhawks’ Team Dynamics
McHugh highlights Bedard’s remarkable performance, emphasizing that even with the team he’s currently playing with, Bedard’s ceiling seems incredibly high. If he can score 48 goals with the current lineup he’s with, that speaks volumes about his talent and potential.
However, he actually has a strong emotional supporting lineup on his team. Veterans such as Nick Foligno and Corey Perry have added an encouraging element to Bedard’s game. Both work to create an environment that encourages Bedard to showcase his skills. They’ve been around long enough to know just what they have here in Bedard; and, instead of stifling him, they are encouraging him to produce.
In some ways, right now Bedard’s situation is exceedingly positive. The team dynamic supports his growth. McHugh points out the valuable role that a veteran like Perry plays. Instead of discouraging Bedard’s prolific shooting, Perry encourages him to keep working to unleash his potential. Such support within the Blackhawks’ team creates a unique atmosphere where the focus is on nurturing Bedard’s unique talent rather than limiting it.
Bedard Is a Special Star Like McDavid and Makar
McHugh sees parallels between Bedard and established superstars like Connor McDavid and Cale Makar. He highlights Bedard’s ability to make plays that leave spectators in awe. However, what sets Bedard apart is not just an occasional slice of brilliance; it’s his consistent delivery and production. Bedard is the kind of player who offers that extraordinary flair consistently. That, in itself, makes him a potential game-changer for the team.
Related: 3 Key Moments in Connor Bedard’s First Blackhawks Season
Looking ahead, McHugh predicts that Bedard has a unique blend of skill, consistency, and star quality. These, he believes, will make him a special player in the future. Unlike those who only dazzle us occasionally, Bedard has the potential to contribute significantly on the scoreboard even on nights when he’s not turning heads with his extraordinary plays. However, he also has the wherewithal to dazzle as well.
The Botton Line for Connor Bedard’s Future
McHugh’s insights suggest that Bedard’s rookie season is more than just impressive. He believes Bedard is the kind of player who has a huge and promising future. His ability to consistently deliver exceptional plays and contribute to his team’s success sets him on a course to become a standout in the world of hockey.
Right now, we are only seeing the beginning of this young star’s possible future.
Related: Oilers Fire Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson, Hire Knoblauch and Coffey
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Admit Knoblauch Hired to Make Impact in ‘Win-Now’ Mission
The Edmonton Oilers introduced the new coach on Sunday and said that Kris Knoblauch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
What Oilers Fans Should Know About New Coach Kris Knoblauch
Kris Knoblauch's hiring as the new coach of the Edmonton Oilers is coming with...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames on “Cusp of a Major Retool/Selloff”: 3 Teams In On Zadorov
As the Calgary Flames go through a retool/rebuild, Nikita Zadorov is already being pursued...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Understanding Jack Campbell Speaks Out After Oilers Demotion
Jack Campbell will work on his game no matter what league he's in, but...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Mysteriously Injured Klingberg In, Reaves Out for Maple Leafs
John Klingberg is in for the Maple Leafs, Ryan Reaves sits. The team has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Were on “Precipice of a Big Move” Wednesday
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly on the verge of making a big move on...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Senators Players Relay Their Top Priority for GM Steve Staios
New Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios spoke to the team and found out what...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Insider Reveals “True Prize” If Oilers Make an Upgrade in Goal
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly looking at a few options, but there's one netminder...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Oilers’ Jack Campbell Clears Waivers, Headed to AHL
The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers for the purposes of...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Flames’ Huberdeau Benched in Bold Move by Coach Huska
Jonathan Huberdeau was benched in the third period by Flames head coach Ryan Huska....