Connor Bedard’s Perfect Blackhawks’ Situation for Growth

With another two goals on Sunday, Connor Bedard’s rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks has been nothing short of spectacular. But, what sets him apart? What makes him so special and worth watching?

In a recent conversation on the Jeff Marek Show, TNT analyst Liam McHugh discussed Bedard’s impressive pace. He also spent some time offering projections for what Bedard might accomplish, especially when considering his supporting cast.

Bedard Is Unlocking His Potential within the Blackhawks’ Team Dynamics

McHugh highlights Bedard’s remarkable performance, emphasizing that even with the team he’s currently playing with, Bedard’s ceiling seems incredibly high. If he can score 48 goals with the current lineup he’s with, that speaks volumes about his talent and potential.

However, he actually has a strong emotional supporting lineup on his team. Veterans such as Nick Foligno and Corey Perry have added an encouraging element to Bedard’s game. Both work to create an environment that encourages Bedard to showcase his skills. They’ve been around long enough to know just what they have here in Bedard; and, instead of stifling him, they are encouraging him to produce.

Connor Bedard is having an incredible early start to his rookie season

In some ways, right now Bedard’s situation is exceedingly positive. The team dynamic supports his growth. McHugh points out the valuable role that a veteran like Perry plays. Instead of discouraging Bedard’s prolific shooting, Perry encourages him to keep working to unleash his potential. Such support within the Blackhawks’ team creates a unique atmosphere where the focus is on nurturing Bedard’s unique talent rather than limiting it.

Bedard Is a Special Star Like McDavid and Makar

McHugh sees parallels between Bedard and established superstars like Connor McDavid and Cale Makar. He highlights Bedard’s ability to make plays that leave spectators in awe. However, what sets Bedard apart is not just an occasional slice of brilliance; it’s his consistent delivery and production. Bedard is the kind of player who offers that extraordinary flair consistently. That, in itself, makes him a potential game-changer for the team.

Related: 3 Key Moments in Connor Bedard’s First Blackhawks Season

Looking ahead, McHugh predicts that Bedard has a unique blend of skill, consistency, and star quality. These, he believes, will make him a special player in the future. Unlike those who only dazzle us occasionally, Bedard has the potential to contribute significantly on the scoreboard even on nights when he’s not turning heads with his extraordinary plays. However, he also has the wherewithal to dazzle as well.

The Botton Line for Connor Bedard’s Future

McHugh’s insights suggest that Bedard’s rookie season is more than just impressive. He believes Bedard is the kind of player who has a huge and promising future. His ability to consistently deliver exceptional plays and contribute to his team’s success sets him on a course to become a standout in the world of hockey.

Right now, we are only seeing the beginning of this young star’s possible future.

Related: Oilers Fire Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson, Hire Knoblauch and Coffey