Insider Calls Winnipeg Jets Canada’s Least Flawed Team

In a recent discussion on the Jeff Marek show, Hockey Central host David Amber shared his insights on the most intriguing storylines for Canadian teams. Among the narratives Amber shared, one team stood out in his mind — the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets Have Overcome a Number of Challenges

Amber highlighted the unique journey the Jets have traveled. He also emphasized their resilience and ability to overcome challenges. Despite facing crucial decisions in the offseason regarding key players Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck, the team chose to stay the course rather than start a rebuild. General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and the ownership group signed both key players. That decision laid the foundation for the Jets’ current success.

Currently, the Jets are only one point behind the Dallas Stars for the top spot in the competitive Central Division. The team surprisingly has emerged as a force in the Division. The division features powerhouses like the Stars and the Colorado Avalanche. However, Winnipeg is holding its own against some of the league’s best.

Amber Believes the Jets Are Both Depth and Versatile

Amber praised the Jets’ depth and versatility. He also highlighted the Jets’ ability to play through injuries and maintain consistency. He acknowledged the challenges the Jets have faced, including injuries to key players like Cole Perfetti. Despite these setbacks, the Jets have displayed resilience and found the necessary depth to sustain their performance.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

While other Canadian teams grapple with uncertainties and question marks, the Jets, according to Amber, are what he’s called “the least flawed” overall team in the country. Although he acknowledges the strong performances of teams like the Vancouver Canucks, Amber believes the Jets’ steady and measured approach to the season puts them in the role of a potential dark horse in the race for the Stanley Cup.

Can the Jets Continue the Success?

As the season unfolds, the Jets are continuing to make strides toward further success. However, according to Amber, their consistency and resilience make them an under-told story in the NHL.

Amber’s perspective is that, while the Jets might not be the flashiest, they could be Canada’s surprise team. If Amber is correct, the Jets have as good a chance as any of Canada’s teams to vie for the Stanley Cup. Who would have considered that when the 2023-24 season started?

