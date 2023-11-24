Coyotes Early Buyers, Trying to Make Specific Trades

In a strategic move well in advance of the NHL Trade Deadline, the Arizona Coyotes are buyers. Under the leadership of General Manager Bill Armstrong, the club is gearing up for a significant roster transformation. Reports suggest the Coyotes are actively seeking to acquire established players who can seamlessly integrate with their existing core. Not surprisingly, they are early buyers, looking to make specific trades.

Drawing on a blueprint honed during his tenure with the St. Louis Blues, Armstrong is moving his team out of a prolonged rebuilding phase. In other words, the club has moved on to the “next stage of the rebuild.” Many of those picks and prospects they’ve spent years acquiring are now going to moved to add player who can help in the next year or two.

According to Craig Morgan of gophnx.com, Armstrong is keenly aware of the need to leverage assets in order to propel the team forward. He believes the team is in a different place now and it is time to take a different approach. This involves engaging in discussions aimed at acquiring players who can make an instant impact.

Sean Durzi Is a Perfect Example of The Types of Deals Arizona is Looking For

Morgan writes: “Bill Armstrong is actively engaged in discussions to add those sorts of pieces. He is actively engaged in talks that could ship existing prospects or draft picks out the door in exchange for existing NHL players.” He adds, “And if you don’t believe he is willing to pull the trigger, you need look no further than Durzi, whom the Coyotes pro scouting staff identified as a piece that could grow with the club’s core.”

Bill Armstrong made a great trade to acquire Sean Durzi for Coyotes

Sean Durzi has been all the Coyotes could have asked for and more. He leads the team with an average time on ice of 23 minutes and 21 seconds. Among NHL defensemen, he shares the second spot in goals with five and holds the 18th position in points with 12. Despite the team’s recent two-game struggle, he is playing a crucial role in elevating the Coyotes’ power play. Amazingly, it has jumped to 29.4 percent. Last season it ranked 24th in the NHL with an 18.9 percent success rate.

Durzi has only played 154 NHL games. He’s not perfect, but he’s growing and learning to limit some of the early mistakes he made in Los Angeles. It was from the Kings that the Coyotes acquired Durzi for a second-round pick.

If the Coyotes can make more trades like the Durzi one, this season will be a big success.

