In a bit of unfortunate news on Friday, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. The development will sideline him indefinitely. Girard, a crucial top-four defenseman for the Avalanche, made a proactive decision to address his mental health, citing severe anxiety, depression, and untreated alcohol abuse.
In a statement via @CAAHockey, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental health and encouraged others to seek help when needed. Girard expressed gratitude to his support system, including his wife, family, friends, the club, teammates, and fans.
The 25-year-old defenseman has contributed three points in 15 games this season. In his absence, Caleb Jones is expected to step in as the primary replacement.
Girard’s most recent appearance was on Nov. 18, contributing an assist against the Dallas Stars. Coach Jared Bednar disclosed on Wednesday that Girard departed the team due to personal reasons, resulting in his absence from the subsequent games against the Predators and Canucks.
What Will the Avalanche Do To Replace Him?
Under the terms of the joint program, Girard will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. He will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators.
While Girard’s $5 million cap hit will continue to count against the Avalanche. That said, the team can place him on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTI) if he is projected to miss 10 games and 24 days. This move would provide the club with necessary salary cap relief during Girard’s absence.
The announcement sheds light on the importance of mental health in professional sports. It serves as a reminder of the challenges athletes may face beyond the ice. The hockey community rallies behind Girard, wishing him a swift recovery and commending his courage in addressing these crucial issues.
Next: Oilers Already Considering an Early Jack Campbell Recall from AHL
More News
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 9 hours ago
Coyotes Early Buyers, Trying to Make Specific Trades
The Arizona Coyotes are said to be early trade deadline buyers, already making calls...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Patrick Kane Down to Surprising Two Teams Suggests Insider
According to a report, Patrick Kane has potentially narrowed down his free agent choices...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 22 hours ago
Belief Is Patrik Laine Might Want to Be Traded By Blue Jackets
Things may have reached a boiling point in Columbus where Patrik Laine might want...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Can the Edmonton Oilers Get Into the 2023-24 Playoffs?
The Edmonton Oilers are having a touch season so far. Can they still make...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Should the Edmonton Oilers Consider Trading For Corey Perry?
Should the Oilers Consider a Trade For Corey Perry? If things are going south...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Klingberg Goes On LTIR, Maple Leafs to Pivot, Try and Use Cap Space
John Klingberg placed on LTIR and it is believed the Maple Leafs will try...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Ex-GM Says Nylander’s New Deal Starts at Pastrnak’s $11.25M
The days of getting William Nylander signed at $9-$10 million are gone says a...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Kieffer Bellows: Maple Leafs’ Tipping Point for the Future
Kieffer Bellows is not a name on Toronto Maple Leafs fans radar. However, he...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Was Nylander Waiting For A Contract Year To Be Dominant?
One NHL analyst asked the question: Is William Nylander's play this season linked directly...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
NHL Teams Believe Panthers the Frontrunner For Patrick Kane
It sounds like a decision from Patrick Kane is imminent and there's one clear...