In a bit of unfortunate news on Friday, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. The development will sideline him indefinitely. Girard, a crucial top-four defenseman for the Avalanche, made a proactive decision to address his mental health, citing severe anxiety, depression, and untreated alcohol abuse.

In a statement via @CAAHockey, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental health and encouraged others to seek help when needed. Girard expressed gratitude to his support system, including his wife, family, friends, the club, teammates, and fans.

The 25-year-old defenseman has contributed three points in 15 games this season. In his absence, Caleb Jones is expected to step in as the primary replacement.

Girard’s most recent appearance was on Nov. 18, contributing an assist against the Dallas Stars. Coach Jared Bednar disclosed on Wednesday that Girard departed the team due to personal reasons, resulting in his absence from the subsequent games against the Predators and Canucks.

What Will the Avalanche Do To Replace Him?

Under the terms of the joint program, Girard will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. He will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators.

While Girard’s $5 million cap hit will continue to count against the Avalanche. That said, the team can place him on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTI) if he is projected to miss 10 games and 24 days. This move would provide the club with necessary salary cap relief during Girard’s absence.

The announcement sheds light on the importance of mental health in professional sports. It serves as a reminder of the challenges athletes may face beyond the ice. The hockey community rallies behind Girard, wishing him a swift recovery and commending his courage in addressing these crucial issues.

