Jesper Fast Announces Retirement After 11 NHL Seasons

Veteran NHL forward Jesper Fast announced his retirement Monday at age 33, bringing an end to an 11-season career that spanned 703 regular-season games with the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Jesper Fast has announced his retirement from playing professional hockey ❤️ https://t.co/Nzv7wTVZuE — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 2, 2025

Fast missed the entire 2024–25 season after undergoing neck surgery last August. It turns out the injury was career-ending.

Selected 157th overall by the Rangers in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Draft, the Nässjö, Sweden native went on to have a solid NHL career, building a reputation as a hard-working, dependable winger. He was known for his relentless two-way play and leadership.

“I never took for granted the privilege of playing in the best league in the world,” Fast said in a statement. “I’m grateful for everyone who made my NHL journey so special.”

Jesper Fast retires

Fast began his pro career with HV71 in the Swedish Elite League before making the jump to North America. He recorded 91 goals and 157 assists (248 points) and a plus-41 rating over his 11 seasons. He also played in 80 playoff games, tallying 27 points.

Former coach David Quinn once praised his unrelenting energy, saying no one returned to the bench more exhausted than “Quickie.”

Next: Oilers Comment on Injury Concerns After McDavid Leaves Practice