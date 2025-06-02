Carolina Hurricanes
Jesper Fast Announces Retirement After 11 NHL Seasons
Jesper Fast retires at 33 after a neck injury ends his 11-year NHL career, remembered for his grit with the Rangers and Hurricanes.
Veteran NHL forward Jesper Fast announced his retirement Monday at age 33, bringing an end to an 11-season career that spanned 703 regular-season games with the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes.
Jesper Fast has announced his retirement from playing professional hockey ❤️ https://t.co/Nzv7wTVZuE— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 2, 2025
Fast missed the entire 2024–25 season after undergoing neck surgery last August. It turns out the injury was career-ending.
Selected 157th overall by the Rangers in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Draft, the Nässjö, Sweden native went on to have a solid NHL career, building a reputation as a hard-working, dependable winger. He was known for his relentless two-way play and leadership.
“I never took for granted the privilege of playing in the best league in the world,” Fast said in a statement. “I’m grateful for everyone who made my NHL journey so special.”
Fast began his pro career with HV71 in the Swedish Elite League before making the jump to North America. He recorded 91 goals and 157 assists (248 points) and a plus-41 rating over his 11 seasons. He also played in 80 playoff games, tallying 27 points.
Former coach David Quinn once praised his unrelenting energy, saying no one returned to the bench more exhausted than “Quickie.”
Next: Oilers Comment on Injury Concerns After McDavid Leaves Practice
More News
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Canucks Well Positioned to Trade Demko Amid Goalie Logjam
The Vancouver Canucks could explore an offseason trade of goaltender Thatcher Demko. He is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Comment on Injury Concerns After McDavid Leaves Practice
Connor McDavid left practice early on Sunday, but is there anything worth being concerned...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Why Are Maple Leafs Fans So Casual About Letting Mitch Marner Walk?
Mitch Marner is taking the fall for another disappointing season, but why are Maple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Bowman’s Undervalue Bets Paying Off for Oilers in the Playoffs
Stan Bowman made some undervalue bets this season with the Edmonton Oilers and they...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
3 Landing Spots for Jonathan Marchessault This Offseason
Jonathan Marchessault’s time in Nashville may be coming to an end. These three NHL...
-
Dallas Stars/ 3 days ago
Stanley Cup Rematch Set as Oilers Eliminate Stars: 6 Takeaways
Connor McDavid and the Oilers will face Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers in a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Skinner and Ekholm vs. Hyman and Stecher: Upgrade for Oilers?
Mattias Ekholm and Jeff Skinner slot in for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5,...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Rumor: Could Marner-for-Bennett Dual Sign-and-Trade Happen?
There is chatter that a sign-and-trade involving Mitch Marner and Sam Bennett could be...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Jonathan Toews Commits to NHL Comeback, Contender Already Interested
Jonathan Toews has confirmed his bid to make an NHL comeback next season and...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
‘DNA Needs to Change in Our Team’, Says Treliving of Maple Leafs
Brad Treliving spoke with the media on Thursday and talked about the DNA of...