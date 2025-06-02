Scribes Share Top 5 Most Likely Landing Spots for Mitch Marner

As speculation continues to swirl around Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs, several NHL insiders suggest the star winger is likely headed to free agency this summer. While he hasn’t ruled out a return to Toronto, the prevailing belief, according to sources such as James Mirtle of The Athletic and David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, is that Marner wants to evaluate his options before making a long-term commitment. He is looking at several teams, with a few higher on his list than others.

After curating the most realistic destinations for the 27-year-old if he hits the open market, here are the top five.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings are one of the most frequently mentioned landing spots for Marner. Both CoolbetCanada and The Athletic’s James Mirtle point to L.A. as a strong contender.

The Kings have cap space, a pressing need for offensive help, and a new GM, Ken Holland, who reportedly plans to be aggressive in free agency. The combination of those things makes L.A. a natural fit for a player like Marner looking to contend in a major market.

And, while LA is a big market with several opportunities, it’s not a place where hockey players play under a microscope.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have also emerged as a serious suitor, despite their current salary cap crunch.

Elliotte Friedman revealed the Golden Knights and Leafs had exploratory trade discussions involving Marner, but Toronto’s interest in Shea Theodore halted those talks. Nevertheless, few teams maneuver the salary cap like Vegas, and they’re known for chasing star talent.

Pagnotta noted Vegas is one of Marner’s preferred destinations, and with the right moves, they could find a way to make it work. They are never out of any conversation for a big-name star, and that organization likes to be the one that gets in the way of another team making a big splash.

Carolina Hurricanes

While Marner declined a trade to the Carolina Hurricanes at the deadline—partly due to family reasons—Mirtle reports that the Hurricanes remain highly interested. Marner may remain disinterested, but the Hurricanes are expected to take another swing.

Set to have significant cap space this summer, Carolina is seeking a dynamic offensive talent after another early playoff exit. If they come in with a strong offer, they could tempt Marner into reconsidering the opportunity. This may be one of the few contenders willing to overpay or meet Marner’s asking price.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs: where will he land in free agency?

Utah Mammoth

The Utah Mammoth may seem like a wildcard, but their combination of youth, cap flexibility, and a new ownership group eager to make a splash puts them in the conversation. Imagine the idea of Marner coming in, being the face of that franchise, and taking them into the playoffs? That would erase any doubt that Marner can’t be a leader.

Mirtle mentions that while Utah isn’t a playoff regular, they could sell Marner on being a foundational piece in a rising franchise. The marketing campaign and the rest of the roster would be built around him, but he would move to a quieter media market. He gets all the benefits of being “the guy” without the consequences of things not going well.

Other Teams with Cap Space

Pagnotta also listed Anaheim, Columbus, and San Jose as teams that could outbid others financially. However, it remains unclear whether Marner, who wants to win, would consider teams not currently in the playoff picture.

As July 1 approaches, the sweepstakes for Mitch Marner are shaping up to be one of the biggest stories of the offseason.

