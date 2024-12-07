Insider Shocks Trouba with News Red Wings Had Trade Interest

The Detroit Red Wings’ potential pursuit of New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba sparked intrigue during a recent ESPN segment. When Kevin Weekes asked Trouba if he’d considered playing for the Red Wings, his response raised eyebrows.

“Obviously, I’ve thought about that,” Trouba said before suggesting someone verify the Red Wings’ interest. Trouba noted, “I think somebody should maybe verify with the Red Wings if they were interested. Has anybody taken that route?” Weekes responded, “I have. They were,” leading to an awkward silence that left Trouba seemingly at a loss for words and viewers speculating.

Reports suggest Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman showed interest in acquiring the Michigan native last summer. However, trade talks reportedly failed to gain traction. Over the past 48 hours, it was confirmed the Red Wings tried again. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan noted Yzerman “was very interested” in Trouba but couldn’t reach terms with the Rangers to make a deal work.

What’s interesting about all of this is that Trouba seemed to be clueless about it.

Why Didn’t Trouba Know About the Red Wings Interest in Him?

Trouba’s reaction means only one of two things. Either he did know, and he’s playing coy. Or, he didn’t, and the trade option never reached him.

If the latter, the reasons remain unclear. Was the Rangers’ asking price too steep? Did Detroit want salary retained that New York refused? Whatever the case, Trouba appeared unaware of how seriously Detroit pursued him, highlighting a potential communication gap between the teams and the player.

The Detroit Red Wings were pursuing Jacob Trouba in a trade that never happened

With Trouba still under contract and the Red Wings continuing to strengthen their roster, it’s worth monitoring if this story resurfaces. The Anaheim Ducks seem excited about the prospect of having Trouba on their blue line, tweeted a video of Trouba and a Radko Gudas knocking opposing players down at their blue line. They posted, “Your head better be on a swivel coming across our blue line…”

Still, the fact the Red Wings wanted to pursue this leaves questions. Would an in-the-dark Trouba have preferred a move to Detroit, where he would have been closer to his roots?

For now, the speculation lingers, leaving Red Wings fans wondering what might have been and whether Yzerman may revisit this opportunity in the future.

Next: Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck Visibly Shaken by Trouba Trade