Los Angeles Kings forward Corey Perry may have suffered an injury during an on-ice workout at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo on Friday, sources report.

Details remain limited, but Perry was reportedly taken off the ice in a wheelchair for further evaluation after the incident, which occurred along the boards. It’s unclear whether the injury resulted from contact with another player or from catching a rut on the ice.

The 40-year-old winger, signed by GM Ken Holland to a one-year, $2 million contract this past July, was in the final stages of offseason preparation ahead of Kings Training Camp next week. Perry was expected to play a bottom-six role while also bringing veteran leadership to a team looking to balance youth and experience.

Perry’s storied career includes nearly 1,400 NHL regular-season games, 935 points, and 1,500 penalty minutes, as well as 141 points in 237 postseason contests. He has appeared in six Stanley Cup Finals, winning a ring with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007, and reached the Final twice with the Edmonton Oilers in consecutive seasons.

He may go down as one of the luckiest unlucky athletes in the NHL. He’s been to the Final on several occasions in the last few years, but has failed to win the Cup with any of the teams he went there with. He wanted to re-sign with the Oilers, but the demand to pay him after a strong season meant a move to the Kings.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Perry has remained productive across stops in Dallas, Montreal, Tampa Bay, Chicago, and Edmonton, recording 159 points in 404 games over the last several seasons.

While any significant absence would be a blow to the Kings, the team has depth at wing, with players like Akil Thomas, Andre Lee, Jeff Malott, and Taylor Ward capable of filling in if needed.

No official update on Perry’s condition has been released, but his status will be closely monitored as the team approaches training camp. The hope is that this looks a lot worse than it actually is.

