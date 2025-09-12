Edmonton Oilers
Fleury’s Penguins PTO Likely Closes Door on Link to Oilers
Discover the implications of the Fleury Oilers link as Marc-Andre Fleury returns to the Penguins for a potential farewell.
Marc-Andre Fleury’s surprise professional tryout (PTO) with the Pittsburgh Penguins has sparked plenty of chatter, but this time, it may not be about a comeback. Instead, the move feels more like a farewell event than the start of something new — and that could officially take the Edmonton Oilers out of the equation.
Fleury will practice with the Penguins on September 26 and suit up for a preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on September 27. Penguins GM Kyle Dubas called it a “full-circle moment,” giving fans one more chance to celebrate the future Hall of Famer in black and gold. Afterward, Fleury is widely expected to return to retirement.
That’s notable for teams like Edmonton, who have hovered on the fringes of Fleury speculation. With Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard forming the Oilers’ tandem, many believed Fleury could be a mid-season fix if things went sideways. But if he’s staging this Pittsburgh cameo as a symbolic closing act, it suggests he’s moved past any temptation to extend his career.
Were the Oilers Among Teams Who Reached Out to Fleury?
Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh, recently revealed that as many as five teams had reached out about a possible return, though Fleury declined to reconsider. His decision to appear in Pittsburgh, rather than entertain those options, sends a message: his legacy is complete.
For Edmonton, this likely means looking elsewhere if goaltending help is needed. From Carter Hart to John Gibson, to someone who might pop up before the NHL trade deadline, the rumor mill remains active, but the Fleury chapter may have closed for good.
If so, Fleury’s Penguins PTO isn’t just a celebration of the past — it’s also a clear signal to the rest of the NHL, including the Oilers, that his playing days are behind him.
