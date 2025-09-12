Wrinkle Surfaces as Oilers Fans Support Signing Reinstated NHL Goalie

When it was revealed on Thursday that the five suspended but acquitted Hockey Canada players on trial were going to be allowed to return to the NHL this season, there was an immediate reaction in Edmonton that the Oilers should reach out to Carter Hart.

Eligible to sign a deal in October, but not play until December, fans were asked in a poll by David Staples of the Edmonton Journal if the organization should sign any of the five players. Overwhelmingly, the response was yes. Most respondents likely assumed this was in reference to Edmonton contacting Hart to help solve their goaltender issue.

Should the Oilers sign any of the UFA acquitted players, Carter Hart, Mike McLeod, Dillon Dube, or Cal Foote? — David Staples (@dstaples) September 11, 2025

However, it’s not quite that simple.

If the Oilers are going to look at Hart, they’ll have to wait until October 15th to sign him. They can talk to him prior, but a contract cannot be signed. That likely includes inviting him to Edmonton on a PTO — which isn’t a guaranteed contract. There were some, including us, who wondered if a PTO (which is more of an agreement to try out than a contract) might be a workaround. However, other sources, including Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, are reporting that conditioning stints are not permitted until November. He posted, “Suspended to start, but can return Dec. 1. Hearing that on-ice conditioning allowed in mid-November.”

What Does This Mean for the Oilers?

If the Oilers are going to contact Carter Hart — and there’s nothing to suggest they’re considering doing so — they would have to offer him a contract. There is no PTO option on the table. Thus, if the Oilers feel the need to test him out first, he would have to agree to sign a two-way contract so Edmonton has options. Otherwise, they’re running with three goalies, waiving him, or moving on from someone else.

Carter Hart Oilers rumors

This isn’t just about being OK with bringing in a player linked to a sexual allegations case and the PR blowback that might result. This is about feeling confident that after two years away from the NHL, Hart, or any one of the other players, could return and make an impact.

And, if Hart has options from other teams, it doesn’t make much sense to compete over an unknown commodity.

