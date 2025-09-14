NHL Weekend Rumors: Crosby Talk, Kaprizov News, Hart’s Future, and More

With training camps around the corner, NHL insiders are buzzing about potential blockbuster moves and contract drama. This weekend’s rumors focus on updates regarding Quinn Hughes, Kirill Kaprizov, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Carter Hart, and more.

Here’s the latest from around the league:

Quinn Hughes (Canucks)

Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts) says this is a make-or-break year in Vancouver. How Hughes’ future shapes up could hinge directly on how the Canucks perform this season. Hughes spoke about his brother’s comments about the two wanting to play together, saying he didn’t mind that Jack was speaking the truth. He also said both have a lot of unfinished business in their respective cities.

Also from Friedman: Chicago is open to moving Reichel, and the 22-year-old forward understands “it might be time” for a change.

Carter Hart (G, Free Agent)

Chris Johnston (The Athletic) reports Hart is “almost certainly going to land with a U.S.-based team.” That rules out Edmonton, his hometown. Johnston also said a return to Philadelphia is off the table.

Hart wants a fresh start and is expected to have a contract in place by October 1, but can’t officially sign it until October 15.

Sidney Crosby (Penguins)

The unthinkable is at least being whispered. Pierre LeBrun stresses Crosby still views himself as a “Penguin for life,” but Josh Yohe notes agent Pat Brisson may be voicing his client’s frustration with Pittsburgh’s direction.

Friedman even floated the idea of Montreal’s front office keeping flexibility in case a Crosby deal became possible. Frank Seravalli adds that the Canadiens “check a lot of boxes.” Even though Crosby hasn’t changed his mind or asked for a move, rumors of the Habs being a landing spot this season seem to be picking up steam.

Crosby Canadiens trade rumor

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild)

After rejecting an eight-year, $128M offer, Kaprizov’s camp appears to be waiting on the market, with Friedman speculating they’re aware of potential deals in the $19–20M per year range. Johnston believes Minnesota will stay patient until it’s clear Kaprizov wants out.

Marco D’Amico reports Kaprizov’s negotiations are influenced by McDavid’s pending extension in Edmonton, which could reset the salary ceiling league-wide.

According to Johnston, Vegas and Eichel are closing in on an extension projected at $13–14M annually over eight years. Both sides want it done soon.

With so many stars at career crossroads, this fall could reshape the NHL’s balance of power.

Next: New Angle Emerges on Canadiens Trade Talk Around Sidney Crosby

