Gretzky Predicted Startling Truth About Matthews and Nylander

Nothing has changed in Toronto when it comes to the future of William Nylander. He’s still unsigned, the Maple Leafs are still thinking it’s best to keep him on the team as they try to win this season, and they still risk losing him for nothing if he elects not to stick around when the year is over. It’s a tough spot to be in, and there will be differing opinions on what to do from the fan base when push comes to shove and the Leafs are battling for a playoff spot.
Just over a month ago, the question posed to one of the greatest of all time was whether players should be looking to take discounts to win so that the team they play for can sign others. The Leafs’ Morning Skate show asked Wayne Gretzky before Auston Matthews signed his extension what he thought about that premise and he responded: “I hope that players make as much money as they can. I hope they earn all the money that they make, but let’s be honest; Connor [McDavid] is probably signed to a discount now. Auston [Matthews] is probably going to sign for a little bit of a discount because, at the end of the day, after you’ve played 7 or 8 years, it’s no fun being knocked out in the 1st round or 2nd round.” He added, “Unfortunately for guys like Connor [McDavid] and Auston [Matthews] and Nathan MacKinnon – you’ve gotta leave some money in the pot because you need some teammates to be able to win a Stanley Cup, right?”
Not long after this interview, Matthews signed a four-year extension worth $13.25 million per season. Some called it more than fair, while others contended he could have gotten more. Regardless, over a month after the Matthews extension, Nylander still hasn’t signed. It begs the question, if Matthews was leaving money on the table for players to get signed around him, why isn’t a Nylander deal done by now?
Not only is a deal not done, it sounds like the two sides are just as far apart as they ever were and there’s no sign this is going to get resolved before the season, or even during it.
Are we starting to learn that Matthews’ deal wasn’t relevant to Nylander’s? Is this a case where Matthews could have taken $13 or $12.5 and it wouldn’t have mattered? Perhaps Nylander was going to ask for what he did and he wasn’t going to budge. That makes the other thing Gretzky said quite relevant to this conversation. He noted, “Well, listen – there’s only so much money to go around, right? That’s where Brad Treliving has to sit down and figure out with his coaching staff, ‘How does everybody fit in here?’. “
Now Nylander Has a Choice
Gretzky was speaking about Matthews doing his part and some will argue that he did. Now, Nylander has to decide what he wants. Gretzky explained, “It comes down to personal choice. Do I take all the money I can and basically maybe get knocked out in the 1st round? Or do I take a little bit less and show the team and show the organization that I want to win a Stanley Cup?”
If Nylander really wants to win, he’s got to find a way to be comfortable with a number that the Maple Leafs can afford. Or, he’s got to understand that to get what he believes is fair, he’ll need to get it somewhere else. He’s also got to understand that if he puts the Leafs in a really tricky spot, he might take away everyone’s chance to win.
The Maple Leafs Have a Choice to Make Too
The crew over at SDPN got into a debate about what happens if the Leafs are on the verge of the playoffs and Nylander is still unsigned. Steve Dangle actually argued for trading Nylander if the Leafs are in a wild-card spot. The other hosts suggested he was crazy simply because that would essentially kill the Maple Leafs’ chances of winning but Dangle noted that’s what you have to do if you’re a responsible general manager.
Is this the future for the Maple Leafs? Is Nylander going to test the market no matter what? Is Treliving going to have to make a tough choice around the deadline and either move Nylander if he’s still not signed or know he’s leaving and the best the team will do is get something for his rights at the NHL Draft if they don’t trade him?
It’s been over a month and still nothing on Nylander. Gretzky was probably right when he argued players would have to take less, but it seems like Nylander might not be including himself in that group. Gretzky also said that players who don’t do this aren’t likely to win a Stanley Cup. Does this mean Nylander won’t win or the Maple Leafs won’t?
Chris R
October 4, 2023 at 10:00 am
But the comparable was never Matthews, it’s Marner. And you can understand why Nylander doesn’t want to take a deal and then have Marner grab what would essentially have been his money. He has no reason to believe Marner won’t play hardball again. Is Nylander being greedy and unreasonable or merely self-protective?
Pingback: Elias Lindholm Has Renewed Energy to Sign with Calgary Flames