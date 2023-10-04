Kraken’s Matty Beniers on the Brink of a Significant Deal

A few months after first saying he’d like to get a deal done, there’s still no contract extension in place for Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken. General Manager Ron Francis has expressed the team’s keen interest in securing a deal this summer and while it is believed discussions are ongoing, the deal isn’t finalized. That deal could be right around the corner.

According to Seattle Times beat reporter Geoff Baker, talks are revolving around the contract’s duration, contemplating options ranging from a two-to-three-year “bridge” deal to a more extensive agreement. The belief is that the Kraken would like to lock Beniers in long-term, but both sides are exploring both options.

Matty Beniers enters 2023-24 fresh off capturing the Calder Memorial Trophy and looks to score in a season-opening game for the second time in as many years to start his career when the @SeattleKraken visit the Golden Knights.#NHLStats Season Openers: https://t.co/qhSDXYWtNM pic.twitter.com/TjxfXnC4GO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 3, 2023

From Francis’ perspective, committing to a lengthier contract, potentially spanning five years or more, seems to be the ideal route. Opting for a longer-term agreement is essential to securing a player of Beniers’ caliber at a reasonable cost, although it raises the question of finding a number that works for both parties.

Baker highlights the intricate balance in negotiations. A “bridge” deal covering a couple of Restricted Free Agent seasons could provide Beniers with leverage, allowing him a significant raise in the subsequent years before hitting the open market. However, from the team’s standpoint, locking him in for a more extended period at a manageable cost, especially if they believe he will evolve into a star player, appears to be a wiser investment.

Which Approach Will the Kraken Take

If Beniers is signed to a max-term deal for a big dollar amount, it will be the first of its kind for the Kraken. A team that has signed a few talented free agents, and recently invested in Vince Dunn on defense, the Kraken have yet to sign a young prospect they’re bringing along to a massive deal. Beniers would be the first for the franchise.

The landscape of such contracts in the NHL is nuanced, with different teams employing varying strategies. Some, like the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators, bank on young talent growing into team-friendly deals over time, while others, like the Anaheim Ducks, prefer shorter-term extensions until a player’s potential as a star is fully established.

The Kraken Are Also Working on an Eberle Deal

Simultaneously, the Kraken face the challenge of retaining Jordan Eberle, an integral player on and off the ice, whose contract with the team is entering its final season. Negotiating a favorable outcome for both Beniers and Eberle while maintaining the team’s financial flexibility is a delicate balancing act for Francis and the Kraken management. As they tread carefully through these discussions, the NHL world awaits the resolution of these crucial contract talks, which could significantly shape the future of the Seattle Kraken.